UPDATE 1-Cricket-Test Series New Zealand v West Indies scoreboard

Dec 12 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fourth day in the second and final Test between New Zealand and West Indies on Tuesday in Hamilton, New Zealand New Zealand 1st innings 373 (J. Raval 84, C. de Grandhomme 58; S. Gabriel 4-119) West Indies 1st innings 221 (K. Brathwaite 66; T. Boult 4-73) New Zealand 2nd innings 291 for 8 decl (R. Taylor 107no, K. Williamson 54) West Indies 2nd innings (Overnight: 30-2; Target: 444 runs) K. Brathwaite c Williamson b Boult 20 K. Powell c Southee b Boult 0 S. Hetmyer c Wagner b Southee 15 S. Hope c de Grandhomme b Wagner 23 R. Chase c de Grandhomme b Wagner 64 S. Ambris retired hurt 5 S. Dowrich c Nicholls b Wagner 0 R. Reifer c Williamson b Southee 29 K. Roach b Santner 32 M. Cummins c Boult b Santner 9 S. Gabriel not out 0 Extras (lb-5 w-1) 6 Total (all out, 63.5 overs) 203 Fall of wickets: 1-4 K. Powell,2-27 S. Hetmyer,3-43 K. Brathwaite,4-68 S. Hope,5-80 S. Dowrich,6-158 R. Chase,7-166 R. Reifer,8-203 M. Cummins,9-203 K. Roach Bowling T. Southee 19 - 3 - 71 - 2 T. Boult 16 - 1 - 52 - 2 N. Wagner 15 - 5 - 42 - 3(w-1) C. de Grandhomme 9 - 5 - 20 - 0 M. Santner 4.5 - 0 - 13 - 2 Referees Umpire: Bruce Oxenford Umpire: Rod Tucker TV umpire: Ian Gould Match referee: Chris Broad Result: New Zealand won by 240 runs