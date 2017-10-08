FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Cricket-Test Series South Africa v Bangladesh scoreboard
#Cricket News
October 8, 2017 / 5:05 PM / 11 days ago

UPDATE 1-Cricket-Test Series South Africa v Bangladesh scoreboard

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Oct 8 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play on the third day in the second and final Test between South Africa and Bangladesh on Sunday in Bloemfontein, South Africa 
South Africa 1st innings 573 for 4 decl (A. Markram 143, F. du Plessis 135no, H. Amla 132, D. Elgar 113) 
Bangladesh   1st innings 147            (L. Das 70; K. Rabada 5-33)                                      
Bangladesh 2nd innings (Overnight: 7-0)
Imrul Kayes                     c de Kock b Olivier        32  
Soumya Sarkar                   c du Plessis b Rabada      3   
Mominul Haque                   c Maharaj b Rabada         11  
Mushfiqur Rahim                 lbw b Parnell              26  
Mahmudullah                     c Elgar b Rabada           43  
Liton Das                       b Phehlukwayo              18  
Sabbir Rahman                   c du Plessis b Phehlukwayo 4   
Taijul Islam                    b Rabada                   2   
Rubel Hossain                   b Rabada                   7   
Subashis Roy                    not out                    12  
Mustafizur Rahman               b Phehlukwayo              7   
Extras                          (lb-6 nb-1)                7   
Total                           (all out, 42.4 overs)      172 
Fall of wickets: 1-13 S. Sarkar,2-29 M. Haque,3-63 I. Kayes,4-92 M. Rahim,5-135 L. Das,6-139 Mahmudullah,7-145 Sa. Rahman,8-145 T. Islam,9-156 R. Hossain,10-172 M. Rahman
Bowling                    
K. Rabada                       11 - 1 - 30 - 5                
D. Olivier                      11 - 1 - 39 - 1                
K. Maharaj                      6 - 1 - 30 - 0                 
W. Parnell                      5 - 0 - 31 - 1                 
A. Phehlukwayo                  9.4 - 2 - 36 - 3(nb-1)         
Referees                   
Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena                                       
Umpire: Bruce Oxenford                                         
TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney                                      
Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle                                
Result: South Africa won by an innings and 254 runs

