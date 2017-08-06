FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Cricket-Test Series Sri Lanka v India scoreboard
August 6, 2017 / 6:51 AM / 2 months ago

UPDATE 1-Cricket-Test Series Sri Lanka v India scoreboard

    Aug 6 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fourth day in the second Test between Sri Lanka and India on Sunday in Colombo, Sri Lanka 
India     1st innings 622 for 9 decl (C. Pujara 133, A. Rahane 132, R. Jadeja 70no, W. Saha 67, L. Rahul 57, R. Ashwin 54; R. Herath 4-154) 
Sri Lanka 1st innings 183            (N. Dickwella 51; R. Ashwin 5-69)                                                                      
Sri Lanka 2nd innings (Overnight: 209-2)
Dimuth Karunaratne               c Rahane b Jadeja         141 
Upul Tharanga                    b U. Yadav                2   
Kusal Mendis                     c Saha b H. Pandya        110 
Malinda Pushpakumara             b R. Ashwin               16  
Dinesh Chandimal                 c Rahane b Jadeja         2   
Angelo Mathews                   c Saha b Jadeja           36  
Niroshan Dickwella               c Rahane b H. Pandya      31  
Dilruwan Perera                  st Saha b Jadeja          4   
Dhananjaya de Silva              c Rahane b Jadeja         17  
Rangana Herath                   not out                   17  
Nuwan Pradeep                    c S. Dhawan b R. Ashwin   1   
Extras                           (lb-5 nb-2 w-2)           9   
Total                            (all out, 116.5 overs)    386 
Fall of wickets: 1-7 U. Tharanga,2-198 K. Mendis,3-238 M. Pushpakumara,4-241 D. Chandimal,5-310 D. Karunaratne,6-315 A. Mathews,7-321 D. Perera,8-343 D. de Silva,9-384 N. Dickwella,10-386 N. Pradeep
Bowling                     
U. Yadav                         13 - 2 - 39 - 1               
R. Ashwin                        37.5 - 7 - 132 - 2            
M. Shami                         12 - 3 - 27 - 0               
R. Jadeja                        39 - 5 - 152 - 5              
H. Pandya                        15 - 2 - 31 - 2(nb-2 w-2)     
Referees                    
Umpire: Bruce Oxenford                                         
Umpire: Rod Tucker                                             
TV umpire: Richard Illingworth                                 
Match referee: Richie Richardson                               
Result: India won by an innings and 53 runs

