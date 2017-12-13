UPDATE 2-Cricket-One Day International India v Sri Lanka scoreboard

Dec 13 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play in the second One Day International between India and Sri Lanka on Wednesday in Mohali, India India Innings Ro. Sharma not out 208 S. Dhawan c Thirimanne b Pathirana 68 S. Iyer c sub b T. Perera 88 M. Dhoni lbw b T. Perera 7 H. Pandya c Thirimanne b T. Perera 8 Extras (b-1 lb-1 w-11) 13 Total (for 4 wickets, 50 overs) 392 Fall of wickets: 1-115 S. Dhawan,2-328 S. Iyer,3-354 M. Dhoni,4-392 H. Pandya Did not bat: D. Karthik, M. Pandey, B. Kumar, W. Sundar, J. Bumrah, Y. Chahal Bowling Angelo Mathews 4 - 1 - 9 - 0 Suranga Lakmal 8 - 0 - 71 - 0(w-1) Thisara Perera 8 - 0 - 80 - 3(w-1) Nuwan Pradeep 10 - 0 - 106 - 0(w-3) Akila Dananjaya 10 - 0 - 51 - 0(w-1) Sachith Pathirana 9 - 0 - 63 - 1(w-3) Asela Gunaratne 1 - 0 - 10 - 0(w-2) Sri Lanka Innings Danushka Gunathilaka c Dhoni b Bumrah 16 Upul Tharanga c Karthik b H. Pandya 7 Lahiru Thirimanne b Sundar 21 Angelo Mathews not out 111 Niroshan Dickwella c Sundar b Chahal 22 Asela Gunaratne st Dhoni b Chahal 34 Thisara Perera c Dhoni b Chahal 5 Sachith Pathirana c S. Dhawan b B. Kumar 2 Akila Dananjaya c Ro. Sharma b Bumrah 11 Suranga Lakmal not out 11 Extras (lb-2 w-9) 11 Total (for 8 wickets, 50 overs) 251 Fall of wickets: 1-15 U. Tharanga,2-30 D. Gunathilaka,3-62 L. Thirimanne,4-115 N. Dickwella,5-159 A. Gunaratne,6-166 T. Perera,7-180 S. Pathirana,8-207 A. Dananjaya Did not bat: N. Pradeep Bowling B. Kumar 9 - 0 - 40 - 1(w-2) H. Pandya 10 - 0 - 39 - 1 J. Bumrah 10 - 0 - 43 - 2(w-2) W. Sundar 10 - 0 - 65 - 1 Y. Chahal 10 - 0 - 60 - 3(w-5) S. Iyer 1 - 0 - 2 - 0 Referees Umpire: CK Nandan Umpire: Paul Reiffel TV umpire: Simon Fry Match referee: Jeff Crowe Result: India won by 141 runs