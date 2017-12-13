FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-Cricket-One Day International India v Sri Lanka scoreboard
December 13, 2017 / 9:42 AM / a day ago

UPDATE 2-Cricket-One Day International India v Sri Lanka scoreboard

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Dec 13 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play in the second One Day International between India and Sri Lanka on Wednesday in Mohali, India 
India Innings        
Ro. Sharma                not out                   208 
S. Dhawan                 c Thirimanne b Pathirana  68  
S. Iyer                   c sub b T. Perera         88  
M. Dhoni                  lbw b T. Perera           7   
H. Pandya                 c Thirimanne b T. Perera  8   
Extras                    (b-1 lb-1 w-11)           13  
Total                     (for 4 wickets, 50 overs) 392 
Fall of wickets: 1-115 S. Dhawan,2-328 S. Iyer,3-354 M. Dhoni,4-392 H. Pandya
Did not bat: D. Karthik, M. Pandey, B. Kumar, W. Sundar, J. Bumrah, Y. Chahal
Bowling              
Angelo Mathews            4 - 1 - 9 - 0                 
Suranga Lakmal            8 - 0 - 71 - 0(w-1)           
Thisara Perera            8 - 0 - 80 - 3(w-1)           
Nuwan Pradeep             10 - 0 - 106 - 0(w-3)         
Akila Dananjaya           10 - 0 - 51 - 0(w-1)          
Sachith Pathirana         9 - 0 - 63 - 1(w-3)           
Asela Gunaratne           1 - 0 - 10 - 0(w-2)           
Sri Lanka Innings    
Danushka Gunathilaka      c Dhoni b Bumrah          16  
Upul Tharanga             c Karthik b H. Pandya     7   
Lahiru Thirimanne         b Sundar                  21  
Angelo Mathews            not out                   111 
Niroshan Dickwella        c Sundar b Chahal         22  
Asela Gunaratne           st Dhoni b Chahal         34  
Thisara Perera            c Dhoni b Chahal          5   
Sachith Pathirana         c S. Dhawan b B. Kumar    2   
Akila Dananjaya           c Ro. Sharma b Bumrah     11  
Suranga Lakmal            not out                   11  
Extras                    (lb-2 w-9)                11  
Total                     (for 8 wickets, 50 overs) 251 
Fall of wickets: 1-15 U. Tharanga,2-30 D. Gunathilaka,3-62 L. Thirimanne,4-115 N. Dickwella,5-159 A. Gunaratne,6-166 T. Perera,7-180 S. Pathirana,8-207 A. Dananjaya
Did not bat: N. Pradeep
Bowling              
B. Kumar                  9 - 0 - 40 - 1(w-2)           
H. Pandya                 10 - 0 - 39 - 1               
J. Bumrah                 10 - 0 - 43 - 2(w-2)          
W. Sundar                 10 - 0 - 65 - 1               
Y. Chahal                 10 - 0 - 60 - 3(w-5)          
S. Iyer                   1 - 0 - 2 - 0                 
Referees             
Umpire: CK Nandan                                       
Umpire: Paul Reiffel                                    
TV umpire: Simon Fry                                    
Match referee: Jeff Crowe                               
Result: India won by 141 runs

