UPDATE 2-Cricket-Test Series Australia v England scoreboard
#Cricket News
December 30, 2017 / 1:39 AM / 2 days ago

UPDATE 2-Cricket-Test Series Australia v England scoreboard

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Dec 30 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fifth day in the fourth Test between Australia and England on Saturday in Melbourne, Australia 
Australia 1st innings 327 (D. Warner 103, S. Smith 76, S. Marsh 61; S. Broad 4-51)   
England   1st innings 491 (A. Cook 244no, J. Root 61, S. Broad 56; P. Cummins 4-117) 
Australia 2nd innings (Overnight: 103-2)
C. Bancroft                     b Woakes                     27  
D. Warner                       c Vince b Root               86  
U. Khawaja                      c Bairstow b Anderson        11  
S. Smith                        not out                      102 
S. Marsh                        c Bairstow b Broad           4   
M. Marsh                        not out                      29  
Extras                          (b-4)                        4   
Total                           (for 4 wickets, 124.2 overs) 263 
Fall of wickets: 1-51 C. Bancroft,2-65 U. Khawaja,3-172 D. Warner,4-178 S. Marsh
To bat: T. Paine, P. Cummins, J. Bird, J. Hazlewood, N. Lyon
Bowling                    
J. Anderson                     30 - 12 - 46 - 1                 
S. Broad                        24 - 11 - 44 - 1                 
C. Woakes                       26 - 7 - 62 - 1                  
T. Curran                       20 - 6 - 53 - 0                  
M. Ali                          13.2 - 2 - 32 - 0                
D. Malan                        8 - 1 - 21 - 0                   
J. Root                         3 - 2 - 1 - 1                    
Referees                   
Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena                                         
Umpire: Sundaram Ravi                                            
TV umpire: Joel Wilson                                           
Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle                                  
Result: Draw

