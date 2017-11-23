FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-Cricket-Test Series Australia v England scoreboard
#Cricket News
November 23, 2017 / 2:20 AM / a day ago

UPDATE 2-Cricket-Test Series Australia v England scoreboard

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Nov 23 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the first Test between Australia and England on Thursday in Brisbane, Australia 
England 1st innings         
A. Cook                          c Handscomb b Starc         2   
M. Stoneman                      b Cummins                   53  
J. Vince                         run out (, Lyon)            83  
J. Root                          lbw b Cummins               15  
D. Malan                         not out                     28  
M. Ali                           not out                     13  
Extras                           (b-1 nb-1)                  2   
Total                            (for 4 wickets, 80.3 overs) 196 
Fall of wickets: 1-2 A. Cook,2-127 M. Stoneman,3-145 J. Vince,4-163 J. Root
To bat: J. Bairstow, C. Woakes, S. Broad, J. Ball, J. Anderson
Bowling                     
M. Starc                         19.3 - 4 - 45 - 1(nb-1)         
J. Hazlewood                     18 - 4 - 51 - 0                 
P. Cummins                       19 - 6 - 59 - 2                 
N. Lyon                          24 - 9 - 40 - 0                 
Referees                    
Umpire: Aleem Dar                                                
Umpire: Marais Erasmus                                           
TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney                                        
Match referee: Richie Richardson

