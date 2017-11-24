UPDATE 2-Cricket-Test Series Australia v England scoreboard

Nov 24 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the first Test between Australia and England on Friday in Brisbane, Australia England 1st innings (Overnight: 196-4) A. Cook c Handscomb b Starc 2 M. Stoneman b Cummins 53 J. Vince run out (Lyon) 83 J. Root lbw b Cummins 15 D. Malan c S. Marsh b Starc 56 M. Ali lbw b Lyon 38 J. Bairstow c Paine b Cummins 9 C. Woakes b Lyon 0 S. Broad c Handscomb b Hazlewood 20 J. Ball c Warner b Starc 14 J. Anderson not out 5 Extras (b-5 nb-1 w-1) 7 Total (all out, 116.4 overs) 302 Fall of wickets: 1-2 A. Cook,2-127 M. Stoneman,3-145 J. Vince,4-163 J. Root,5-246 D. Malan,6-249 M. Ali,7-250 C. Woakes,8-270 J. Bairstow,9-286 J. Ball,10-302 S. Broad Bowling M. Starc 28 - 4 - 77 - 3(nb-1 w-1) J. Hazlewood 22.4 - 6 - 57 - 1 P. Cummins 30 - 8 - 85 - 3 N. Lyon 36 - 12 - 78 - 2 Australia 1st innings C. Bancroft c Bairstow b Broad 5 D. Warner c Malan b Ball 26 U. Khawaja lbw b Ali 11 S. Smith not out 64 P. Handscomb lbw b Anderson 14 S. Marsh not out 44 Extras (nb-1) 1 Total (for 4 wickets, 62 overs) 165 Fall of wickets: 1-7 C. Bancroft,2-30 U. Khawaja,3-59 D. Warner,4-76 P. Handscomb To bat: T. Paine, M. Starc, P. Cummins, J. Hazlewood, N. Lyon Bowling J. Anderson 15 - 4 - 26 - 1 S. Broad 10 - 5 - 18 - 1 M. Ali 19 - 6 - 50 - 1 C. Woakes 8 - 1 - 31 - 0 J. Ball 8 - 1 - 35 - 1(nb-1) J. Root 2 - 0 - 5 - 0 Referees Umpire: Aleem Dar Umpire: Marais Erasmus TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney Match referee: Richie Richardson