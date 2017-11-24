FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-Cricket-Test Series Australia v England scoreboard
November 24, 2017 / 2:32 AM / a day ago

UPDATE 2-Cricket-Test Series Australia v England scoreboard

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Nov 24 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the first Test between Australia and England on Friday in Brisbane, Australia 
England 1st innings (Overnight: 196-4)
A. Cook                          c Handscomb b Starc       2   
M. Stoneman                      b Cummins                 53  
J. Vince                         run out (Lyon)            83  
J. Root                          lbw b Cummins             15  
D. Malan                         c S. Marsh b Starc        56  
M. Ali                           lbw b Lyon                38  
J. Bairstow                      c Paine b Cummins         9   
C. Woakes                        b Lyon                    0   
S. Broad                         c Handscomb b Hazlewood   20  
J. Ball                          c Warner b Starc          14  
J. Anderson                      not out                   5   
Extras                           (b-5 nb-1 w-1)            7   
Total                            (all out, 116.4 overs)    302 
Fall of wickets: 1-2 A. Cook,2-127 M. Stoneman,3-145 J. Vince,4-163 J. Root,5-246 D. Malan,6-249 M. Ali,7-250 C. Woakes,8-270 J. Bairstow,9-286 J. Ball,10-302 S. Broad
Bowling                     
M. Starc                         28 - 4 - 77 - 3(nb-1 w-1)     
J. Hazlewood                     22.4 - 6 - 57 - 1             
P. Cummins                       30 - 8 - 85 - 3               
N. Lyon                          36 - 12 - 78 - 2              
Australia 1st innings       
C. Bancroft                      c Bairstow b Broad        5   
D. Warner                        c Malan b Ball            26  
U. Khawaja                       lbw b Ali                 11  
S. Smith                         not out                   64  
P. Handscomb                     lbw b Anderson            14  
S. Marsh                         not out                   44  
Extras                           (nb-1)                    1   
Total                            (for 4 wickets, 62 overs) 165 
Fall of wickets: 1-7 C. Bancroft,2-30 U. Khawaja,3-59 D. Warner,4-76 P. Handscomb
To bat: T. Paine, M. Starc, P. Cummins, J. Hazlewood, N. Lyon
Bowling                     
J. Anderson                      15 - 4 - 26 - 1               
S. Broad                         10 - 5 - 18 - 1               
M. Ali                           19 - 6 - 50 - 1               
C. Woakes                        8 - 1 - 31 - 0                
J. Ball                          8 - 1 - 35 - 1(nb-1)          
J. Root                          2 - 0 - 5 - 0                 
Referees                    
Umpire: Aleem Dar                                              
Umpire: Marais Erasmus                                         
TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney                                      
Match referee: Richie Richardson

