UPDATE 2-Cricket-Test Series Australia v England scoreboard

Dec 14 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the third Test between Australia and England on Thursday in Perth, Australia England 1st innings A. Cook lbw b Starc 7 M. Stoneman c Paine b Starc 56 J. Vince c Paine b Hazlewood 25 J. Root c Paine b Cummins 20 D. Malan not out 110 J. Bairstow not out 75 Extras (b-8 lb-2 nb-1 w-1) 12 Total (for 4 wickets, 89 overs) 305 Fall of wickets: 1-26 A. Cook,2-89 J. Vince,3-115 J. Root,4-131 M. Stoneman To bat: M. Ali, C. Woakes, S. Broad, C. Overton, J. Anderson Bowling M. Starc 19 - 3 - 79 - 2 J. Hazlewood 20 - 7 - 62 - 1(nb-1) P. Cummins 21 - 6 - 60 - 1(w-1) N. Lyon 19 - 4 - 61 - 0 M. Marsh 7 - 1 - 25 - 0 S. Smith 3 - 1 - 8 - 0 Referees Umpire: Marais Erasmus Umpire: Chris Gaffaney TV umpire: Aleem Dar Match referee: Richie Richardson