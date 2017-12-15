FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-Cricket-Test Series Australia v England scoreboard
December 15, 2017 / 4:55 AM / a day ago

UPDATE 2-Cricket-Test Series Australia v England scoreboard

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Dec 15 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the third Test between Australia and England on Friday in Perth, Australia 
England 1st innings (Overnight: 305-4)
A. Cook                          lbw b Starc               7   
M. Stoneman                      c Paine b Starc           56  
J. Vince                         c Paine b Hazlewood       25  
J. Root                          c Paine b Cummins         20  
D. Malan                         c sub b Lyon              140 
J. Bairstow                      b Starc                   119 
M. Ali                           c Smith b Cummins         0   
C. Woakes                        c Cummins b Hazlewood     8   
C. Overton                       c Bancroft b Hazlewood    2   
S. Broad                         c Bancroft b Starc        12  
J. Anderson                      not out                   0   
Extras                           (b-10 lb-2 nb-1 w-1)      14  
Total                            (all out, 115.1 overs)    403 
Fall of wickets: 1-26 A. Cook,2-89 J. Vince,3-115 J. Root,4-131 M. Stoneman,5-368 D. Malan,6-372 M. Ali,7-389 C. Woakes,8-389 J. Bairstow,9-393 C. Overton,10-403 S. Broad
Bowling                     
M. Starc                         25.1 - 5 - 91 - 4             
J. Hazlewood                     28 - 9 - 92 - 3(nb-1)         
P. Cummins                       28 - 8 - 84 - 2(w-1)          
N. Lyon                          22 - 4 - 73 - 1               
M. Marsh                         9 - 1 - 43 - 0                
S. Smith                         3 - 1 - 8 - 0                 
Australia 1st innings       
C. Bancroft                      lbw b C. Overton          25  
D. Warner                        c Bairstow b C. Overton   22  
U. Khawaja                       lbw b Woakes              50  
S. Smith                         not out                   92  
S. Marsh                         not out                   7   
Extras                           (b-2 lb-4 w-1)            7   
Total                            (for 3 wickets, 62 overs) 203 
Fall of wickets: 1-44 D. Warner,2-55 C. Bancroft,3-179 U. Khawaja
To bat: M. Marsh, T. Paine, M. Starc, P. Cummins, N. Lyon, J. Hazlewood
Bowling                     
J. Anderson                      14 - 6 - 31 - 0               
S. Broad                         12 - 2 - 50 - 0               
C. Woakes                        15 - 3 - 42 - 1(w-1)          
C. Overton                       10 - 1 - 46 - 2               
M. Ali                           11 - 3 - 28 - 0               
Referees                    
Umpire: Marais Erasmus                                         
Umpire: Chris Gaffaney                                         
TV umpire: Aleem Dar                                           
Match referee: Richie Richardson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
