UPDATE 2-Cricket-Test Series Australia v England scoreboard

Dec 15 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the third Test between Australia and England on Friday in Perth, Australia England 1st innings (Overnight: 305-4) A. Cook lbw b Starc 7 M. Stoneman c Paine b Starc 56 J. Vince c Paine b Hazlewood 25 J. Root c Paine b Cummins 20 D. Malan c sub b Lyon 140 J. Bairstow b Starc 119 M. Ali c Smith b Cummins 0 C. Woakes c Cummins b Hazlewood 8 C. Overton c Bancroft b Hazlewood 2 S. Broad c Bancroft b Starc 12 J. Anderson not out 0 Extras (b-10 lb-2 nb-1 w-1) 14 Total (all out, 115.1 overs) 403 Fall of wickets: 1-26 A. Cook,2-89 J. Vince,3-115 J. Root,4-131 M. Stoneman,5-368 D. Malan,6-372 M. Ali,7-389 C. Woakes,8-389 J. Bairstow,9-393 C. Overton,10-403 S. Broad Bowling M. Starc 25.1 - 5 - 91 - 4 J. Hazlewood 28 - 9 - 92 - 3(nb-1) P. Cummins 28 - 8 - 84 - 2(w-1) N. Lyon 22 - 4 - 73 - 1 M. Marsh 9 - 1 - 43 - 0 S. Smith 3 - 1 - 8 - 0 Australia 1st innings C. Bancroft lbw b C. Overton 25 D. Warner c Bairstow b C. Overton 22 U. Khawaja lbw b Woakes 50 S. Smith not out 92 S. Marsh not out 7 Extras (b-2 lb-4 w-1) 7 Total (for 3 wickets, 62 overs) 203 Fall of wickets: 1-44 D. Warner,2-55 C. Bancroft,3-179 U. Khawaja To bat: M. Marsh, T. Paine, M. Starc, P. Cummins, N. Lyon, J. Hazlewood Bowling J. Anderson 14 - 6 - 31 - 0 S. Broad 12 - 2 - 50 - 0 C. Woakes 15 - 3 - 42 - 1(w-1) C. Overton 10 - 1 - 46 - 2 M. Ali 11 - 3 - 28 - 0 Referees Umpire: Marais Erasmus Umpire: Chris Gaffaney TV umpire: Aleem Dar Match referee: Richie Richardson