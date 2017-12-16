FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-Cricket-Test Series Australia v England scoreboard
#Cricket News
December 16, 2017 / 4:41 AM / 3 days ago

UPDATE 2-Cricket-Test Series Australia v England scoreboard

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Dec 16 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the third day in the third Test between Australia and England on Saturday in Perth, Australia 
England 1st innings 403 (D. Malan 140, J. Bairstow 119, M. Stoneman 56; M. Starc 4-91) 
Australia 1st innings (Overnight: 203-3)
C. Bancroft                      lbw b C. Overton           25  
D. Warner                        c Bairstow b C. Overton    22  
U. Khawaja                       lbw b Woakes               50  
S. Smith                         not out                    229 
S. Marsh                         c Root b Ali               28  
M. Marsh                         not out                    181 
Extras                           (b-2 lb-10 nb-1 w-1)       14  
Total                            (for 4 wickets, 152 overs) 549 
Fall of wickets: 1-44 D. Warner,2-55 C. Bancroft,3-179 U. Khawaja,4-248 S. Marsh
To bat: T. Paine, M. Starc, P. Cummins, N. Lyon, J. Hazlewood
Bowling                     
J. Anderson                      29 - 8 - 85 - 0(nb-1)          
S. Broad                         28 - 3 - 112 - 0               
C. Woakes                        32 - 4 - 108 - 1(w-1)          
C. Overton                       23 - 1 - 102 - 2               
M. Ali                           31 - 4 - 104 - 1               
J. Root                          3 - 0 - 13 - 0                 
D. Malan                         6 - 1 - 13 - 0                 
Referees                    
Umpire: Marais Erasmus                                          
Umpire: Chris Gaffaney                                          
TV umpire: Aleem Dar                                            
Match referee: Richie Richardson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
