#Cricket News
December 17, 2017 / 4:43 AM / 2 days ago

UPDATE 2-Cricket-Test Series Australia v England scoreboard

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    Dec 17 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the fourth day in the third Test between Australia and England on Sunday in Perth, Australia 
England 1st innings 403 (D. Malan 140, J. Bairstow 119, M. Stoneman 56; M. Starc 4-91) 
Australia 1st innings (Overnight: 421-4)
C. Bancroft                      lbw b C. Overton                      25  
D. Warner                        c Bairstow b C. Overton               22  
U. Khawaja                       lbw b Woakes                          50  
S. Smith                         lbw b Anderson                        239 
S. Marsh                         c Root b Ali                          28  
M. Marsh                         lbw b Anderson                        181 
T. Paine                         not out                               49  
M. Starc                         run out (Vince)                       1   
P. Cummins                       lbw b Anderson                        41  
N. Lyon                          c Ali b Anderson                      4   
Extras                           (b-4 lb-16 nb-1 w-1)                  22  
Total                            (for 9 wickets declared, 179.3 overs) 662 
Fall of wickets: 1-44 D. Warner,2-55 C. Bancroft,3-179 U. Khawaja,4-248 S. Marsh,5-549 M. Marsh,6-560 S. Smith,7-561 M. Starc,8-654 P. Cummins,9-662 N. Lyon
Did not bat: J. Hazlewood
Bowling                     
J. Anderson                      37.3 - 9 - 116 - 4(nb-1)                  
S. Broad                         35 - 3 - 142 - 0                          
C. Woakes                        41 - 8 - 128 - 1(w-1)                     
C. Overton                       24 - 1 - 110 - 2                          
M. Ali                           33 - 4 - 120 - 1                          
J. Root                          3 - 0 - 13 - 0                            
D. Malan                         6 - 1 - 13 - 0                            
England 2nd innings         
A. Cook                          c&b Hazlewood                     14  
M. Stoneman                      c Paine b Hazlewood                   3   
J. Vince                         b Starc                               55  
J. Root                          c Smith b Lyon                        14  
D. Malan                         not out                               28  
J. Bairstow                      not out                               14  
Extras                           (lb-4)                                4   
Total                            (for 4 wickets, 38.2 overs)           132 
Fall of wickets: 1-4 M. Stoneman,2-29 A. Cook,3-60 J. Root,4-100 J. Vince
To bat: M. Ali, C. Woakes, S. Broad, C. Overton, J. Anderson
Bowling                     
M. Starc                         10 - 3 - 32 - 1                           
J. Hazlewood                     9 - 3 - 23 - 2                            
M. Marsh                         3 - 1 - 14 - 0                            
P. Cummins                       8.2 - 2 - 31 - 0                          
N. Lyon                          8 - 3 - 28 - 1                            
Referees                    
Umpire: Marais Erasmus                                                     
Umpire: Chris Gaffaney                                                     
TV umpire: Aleem Dar                                                       
Match referee: Richie Richardson

