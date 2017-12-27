FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-Cricket-Test Series Australia v England scoreboard
December 27, 2017 / 1:44 AM / a day ago

UPDATE 2-Cricket-Test Series Australia v England scoreboard

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Dec 27 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the fourth Test between Australia and England on Wednesday in Melbourne, Australia 
Australia 1st innings      
C. Bancroft                     lbw b Woakes              26  
D. Warner                       c Bairstow b Anderson     103 
U. Khawaja                      c Bairstow b Broad        17  
S. Smith                        b Curran                  76  
S. Marsh                        lbw b Broad               61  
M. Marsh                        b Woakes                  9   
T. Paine                        b Anderson                24  
P. Cummins                      c Cook b Broad            4   
J. Bird                         lbw b Broad               4   
J. Hazlewood                    not out                   1   
N. Lyon                         lbw b Anderson            0   
Extras                          (lb-1 nb-1)               2   
Total                           (all out, 119 overs)      327 
Fall of wickets: 1-122 C. Bancroft,2-135 D. Warner,3-160 U. Khawaja,4-260 S. Smith,5-278 M. Marsh,6-314 S. Marsh,7-318 T. Paine,8-325 J. Bird,9-326 P. Cummins,10-327 N. Lyon
Bowling                    
J. Anderson                     29 - 11 - 61 - 3              
S. Broad                        28 - 10 - 51 - 4              
C. Woakes                       22 - 4 - 72 - 2               
M. Ali                          12 - 0 - 57 - 0               
T. Curran                       21 - 5 - 65 - 1(nb-1)         
D. Malan                        7 - 1 - 20 - 0                
England 1st innings (Overnight: 192-2)
A. Cook                         not out                   104 
M. Stoneman                     c&b Lyon              15  
J. Vince                        lbw b Hazlewood           17  
J. Root                         not out                   49  
Extras                          (b-4 nb-3)                7   
Total                           (for 2 wickets, 57 overs) 192 
Fall of wickets: 1-35 M. Stoneman,2-80 J. Vince
To bat: D. Malan, J. Bairstow, M. Ali, C. Woakes, T. Curran, S. Broad, J. Anderson
Bowling                    
J. Hazlewood                    12 - 2 - 39 - 1               
J. Bird                         12 - 2 - 38 - 0(nb-3)         
N. Lyon                         17 - 2 - 44 - 1               
P. Cummins                      11 - 0 - 39 - 0               
M. Marsh                        4 - 0 - 17 - 0                
S. Smith                        1 - 0 - 11 - 0                
Referees                   
Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena                                      
Umpire: Sundaram Ravi                                         
TV umpire: Joel Wilson                                        
Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
