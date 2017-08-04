FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-Cricket-Test Series England v South Africa scoreboard
#Cricket News
August 4, 2017 / 12:12 PM / 2 months ago

UPDATE 2-Cricket-Test Series England v South Africa scoreboard

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Aug 4 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the fourth and final Test between England and South Africa on Friday in Manchester, England 
England 1st innings        
A. Cook                         c de Kock b Maharaj       46  
K. Jennings                     c de Kock b Olivier       17  
T. Westley                      c de Kock b Rabada        29  
J. Root                         lbw b Olivier             52  
D. Malan                        c du Plessis b M. Morkel  18  
B. Stokes                       b Rabada                  58  
J. Bairstow                     not out                   33  
T. Roland-Jones                 not out                   0   
Extras                          (b-5 lb-1 nb-1)           7   
Total                           (for 6 wickets, 90 overs) 260 
Fall of wickets: 1-35 K. Jennings,2-92 A. Cook,3-92 T. Westley,4-144 D. Malan,5-187 J. Root,6-252 B. Stokes
To bat: M. Ali, S. Broad, J. Anderson
Bowling                    
M. Morkel                       19 - 4 - 58 - 1               
K. Rabada                       18 - 5 - 52 - 2               
D. Olivier                      19 - 3 - 72 - 2               
K. Maharaj                      29 - 9 - 54 - 1               
T. de Bruyn                     5 - 0 - 18 - 0(nb-1)          
Referees                   
Umpire: Aleem Dar                                             
Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena                                      
TV umpire: Joel Wilson                                        
Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle

