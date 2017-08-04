UPDATE 2-Cricket-Test Series England v South Africa scoreboard

Aug 4 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the fourth and final Test between England and South Africa on Friday in Manchester, England England 1st innings A. Cook c de Kock b Maharaj 46 K. Jennings c de Kock b Olivier 17 T. Westley c de Kock b Rabada 29 J. Root lbw b Olivier 52 D. Malan c du Plessis b M. Morkel 18 B. Stokes b Rabada 58 J. Bairstow not out 33 T. Roland-Jones not out 0 Extras (b-5 lb-1 nb-1) 7 Total (for 6 wickets, 90 overs) 260 Fall of wickets: 1-35 K. Jennings,2-92 A. Cook,3-92 T. Westley,4-144 D. Malan,5-187 J. Root,6-252 B. Stokes To bat: M. Ali, S. Broad, J. Anderson Bowling M. Morkel 19 - 4 - 58 - 1 K. Rabada 18 - 5 - 52 - 2 D. Olivier 19 - 3 - 72 - 2 K. Maharaj 29 - 9 - 54 - 1 T. de Bruyn 5 - 0 - 18 - 0(nb-1) Referees Umpire: Aleem Dar Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena TV umpire: Joel Wilson Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle