UPDATE 2-Cricket-Test Series India v Sri Lanka scoreboard
BUSINESS
UK
#Cricket News
November 18, 2017 / 6:20 AM / 2 days ago

UPDATE 2-Cricket-Test Series India v Sri Lanka scoreboard

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Nov 18 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the third day in the first Test between India and Sri Lanka on Saturday in Kolkata, India 
India 1st innings (Overnight: 74-5)
L. Rahul                      c Dickwella b Lakmal        0   
S. Dhawan                     b Lakmal                    8   
C. Pujara                     b Gamage                    52  
V. Kohli                      lbw b Lakmal                0   
A. Rahane                     c Dickwella b Shanaka       4   
R. Ashwin                     c Karunaratne b Shanaka     4   
W. Saha                       c Mathews b D. Perera       29  
R. Jadeja                     lbw b D. Perera             22  
B. Kumar                      c Dickwella b Lakmal        13  
M. Shami                      c Shanaka b Gamage          24  
U. Yadav                      not out                     6   
Extras                        (b-6 lb-4)                  10  
Total                         (all out, 59.3 overs)       172 
Fall of wickets: 1-0 L. Rahul,2-13 S. Dhawan,3-17 V. Kohli,4-30 A. Rahane,5-50 R. Ashwin,6-79 C. Pujara,7-127 R. Jadeja,8-128 W. Saha,9-146 B. Kumar,10-172 M. Shami
Bowling                  
Suranga Lakmal                19 - 12 - 26 - 4                
Lahiru Gamage                 17.3 - 5 - 59 - 2               
Dasun Shanaka                 12 - 4 - 36 - 2                 
Dimuth Karunaratne            2 - 0 - 17 - 0                  
Rangana Herath                2 - 0 - 5 - 0                   
Dilruwan Perera               7 - 1 - 19 - 2                  
Sri Lanka 1st innings    
Sadeera Samarawickrama        c Saha b B. Kumar           23  
Dimuth Karunaratne            lbw b B. Kumar              8   
Lahiru Thirimanne             c Kohli b U. Yadav          51  
Angelo Mathews                c Rahul b U. Yadav          52  
Dinesh Chandimal              not out                     13  
Niroshan Dickwella            not out                     14  
Extras                        (lb-4)                      4   
Total                         (for 4 wickets, 45.4 overs) 165 
Fall of wickets: 1-29 D. Karunaratne,2-34 S. Samarawickrama,3-133 L. Thirimanne,4-138 A. Mathews
To bat: D. Shanaka, D. Perera, R. Herath, S. Lakmal, L. Gamage
Bowling                  
B. Kumar                      14.4 - 2 - 49 - 2               
M. Shami                      13.5 - 5 - 53 - 0               
U. Yadav                      13 - 1 - 50 - 2                 
R. Ashwin                     4 - 0 - 9 - 0                   
V. Kohli                      0.1 - 0 - 0 - 0                 
Referees                 
Umpire: Richard Kettleborough                                 
Umpire: Nigel Llong                                           
TV umpire: Joel Wilson                                        
Match referee: David Boon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
