UPDATE 2-Cricket-Test Series India v Sri Lanka scoreboard

Nov 18 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the third day in the first Test between India and Sri Lanka on Saturday in Kolkata, India India 1st innings (Overnight: 74-5) L. Rahul c Dickwella b Lakmal 0 S. Dhawan b Lakmal 8 C. Pujara b Gamage 52 V. Kohli lbw b Lakmal 0 A. Rahane c Dickwella b Shanaka 4 R. Ashwin c Karunaratne b Shanaka 4 W. Saha c Mathews b D. Perera 29 R. Jadeja lbw b D. Perera 22 B. Kumar c Dickwella b Lakmal 13 M. Shami c Shanaka b Gamage 24 U. Yadav not out 6 Extras (b-6 lb-4) 10 Total (all out, 59.3 overs) 172 Fall of wickets: 1-0 L. Rahul,2-13 S. Dhawan,3-17 V. Kohli,4-30 A. Rahane,5-50 R. Ashwin,6-79 C. Pujara,7-127 R. Jadeja,8-128 W. Saha,9-146 B. Kumar,10-172 M. Shami Bowling Suranga Lakmal 19 - 12 - 26 - 4 Lahiru Gamage 17.3 - 5 - 59 - 2 Dasun Shanaka 12 - 4 - 36 - 2 Dimuth Karunaratne 2 - 0 - 17 - 0 Rangana Herath 2 - 0 - 5 - 0 Dilruwan Perera 7 - 1 - 19 - 2 Sri Lanka 1st innings Sadeera Samarawickrama c Saha b B. Kumar 23 Dimuth Karunaratne lbw b B. Kumar 8 Lahiru Thirimanne c Kohli b U. Yadav 51 Angelo Mathews c Rahul b U. Yadav 52 Dinesh Chandimal not out 13 Niroshan Dickwella not out 14 Extras (lb-4) 4 Total (for 4 wickets, 45.4 overs) 165 Fall of wickets: 1-29 D. Karunaratne,2-34 S. Samarawickrama,3-133 L. Thirimanne,4-138 A. Mathews To bat: D. Shanaka, D. Perera, R. Herath, S. Lakmal, L. Gamage Bowling B. Kumar 14.4 - 2 - 49 - 2 M. Shami 13.5 - 5 - 53 - 0 U. Yadav 13 - 1 - 50 - 2 R. Ashwin 4 - 0 - 9 - 0 V. Kohli 0.1 - 0 - 0 - 0 Referees Umpire: Richard Kettleborough Umpire: Nigel Llong TV umpire: Joel Wilson Match referee: David Boon