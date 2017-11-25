FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 2-Cricket-Test Series India v Sri Lanka scoreboard
Sections
Featured
UK's huge current account deficit set to stay larger for longer
economy
UK's huge current account deficit set to stay larger for longer
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
market analysis
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
The inside story of Mugabe's downfall
Special Report
The inside story of Mugabe's downfall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cricket News
November 25, 2017 / 6:13 AM / a day ago

UPDATE 2-Cricket-Test Series India v Sri Lanka scoreboard

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Nov 25 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the second Test between India and Sri Lanka on Saturday in Nagpur, India 
Sri Lanka 1st innings 205 (D. Chandimal 57, D. Karunaratne 51; R. Ashwin 4-67) 
India 1st innings (Overnight: 11-1)
L. Rahul                      b Gamage                  7   
M. Vijay                      c D. Perera b Herath      128 
C. Pujara                     not out                   121 
V. Kohli                      not out                   54  
Extras                        (b-1 lb-1)                2   
Total                         (for 2 wickets, 98 overs) 312 
Fall of wickets: 1-7 L. Rahul,2-216 M. Vijay
To bat: A. Rahane, R. Sharma, W. Saha, R. Ashwin, R. Jadeja, U. Yadav, I. Sharma
Bowling                  
Suranga Lakmal                18 - 2 - 58 - 0               
Lahiru Gamage                 22 - 7 - 47 - 1               
Rangana Herath                24 - 8 - 45 - 1               
Dasun Shanaka                 13 - 3 - 43 - 0               
Dilruwan Perera               21 - 0 - 117 - 0              
Referees                 
Umpire: Richard Kettleborough                               
Umpire: Joel Wilson                                         
TV umpire: Nigel Llong                                      
Match referee: David Boon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.