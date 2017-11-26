UPDATE 2-Cricket-Test Series India v Sri Lanka scoreboard

Nov 26 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the third day in the second Test between India and Sri Lanka on Sunday in Nagpur, India Sri Lanka 1st innings 205 (D. Chandimal 57, D. Karunaratne 51; R. Ashwin 4-67) India 1st innings (Overnight: 312-2) L. Rahul b Gamage 7 M. Vijay c D. Perera b Herath 128 C. Pujara b Shanaka 143 V. Kohli c Karunaratne b D. Perera 213 A. Rahane c Karunaratne b D. Perera 2 Ro. Sharma not out 102 R. Ashwin b D. Perera 5 W. Saha not out 1 Extras (b-4 lb-4 w-1) 9 Total (for 6 wickets declared, 176.1 overs) 610 Fall of wickets: 1-7 L. Rahul,2-216 M. Vijay,3-399 C. Pujara,4-410 A. Rahane,5-583 V. Kohli,6-597 R. Ashwin Did not bat: R. Jadeja, U. Yadav, I. Sharma Bowling Suranga Lakmal 29 - 2 - 111 - 0 Lahiru Gamage 35 - 8 - 97 - 1 Rangana Herath 39 - 11 - 81 - 1 Dasun Shanaka 26.1 - 4 - 103 - 1(w-1) Dilruwan Perera 45 - 2 - 202 - 3 Dimuth Karunaratne 2 - 0 - 8 - 0 Sri Lanka 2nd innings Sadeera Samarawickrama b I. Sharma 0 Dimuth Karunaratne not out 11 Lahiru Thirimanne not out 9 Extras (lb-1) 1 Total (for 1 wickets, 9 overs) 21 Fall of wickets: 1-0 S. Samarawickrama To bat: A. Mathews, D. Chandimal, N. Dickwella, D. Shanaka, D. Perera, R. Herath, S. Lakmal, L. Gamage Bowling I. Sharma 4 - 1 - 15 - 1 R. Ashwin 4 - 3 - 5 - 0 R. Jadeja 1 - 1 - 0 - 0 Referees Umpire: Richard Kettleborough Umpire: Joel Wilson TV umpire: Nigel Llong Match referee: David Boon