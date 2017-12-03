UPDATE 2-Cricket-Test Series India v Sri Lanka scoreboard

Dec 3 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the third and final Test between India and Sri Lanka on Sunday in Delhi, India India 1st innings (Overnight: 371-4) M. Vijay st Dickwella b Sandakan 155 S. Dhawan c Lakmal b D. Perera 23 C. Pujara c Samarawickrama b Gamage 23 V. Kohli lbw b Sandakan 243 A. Rahane st Dickwella b Sandakan 1 Ro. Sharma c Dickwella b Sandakan 65 R. Ashwin c D. Perera b Gamage 4 W. Saha not out 9 R. Jadeja not out 5 Extras (lb-1 nb-7) 8 Total (for 7 wickets declared, 127.5 overs) 536 Fall of wickets: 1-42 S. Dhawan,2-78 C. Pujara,3-361 M. Vijay,4-365 A. Rahane,5-500 Ro. Sharma,6-519 R. Ashwin,7-523 V. Kohli Did not bat: M. Shami, I. Sharma Bowling Suranga Lakmal 21.2 - 2 - 80 - 0 Lahiru Gamage 25.3 - 7 - 95 - 2 Dilruwan Perera 31.1 - 0 - 145 - 1 Lakshan Sandakan 33.5 - 1 - 167 - 4(nb-7) Dhananjaya de Silva 16 - 0 - 48 - 0 Sri Lanka 1st innings Dimuth Karunaratne c Saha b Shami 0 Dilruwan Perera lbw b Jadeja 42 Dhananjaya de Silva lbw b I. Sharma 1 Angelo Mathews not out 57 Dinesh Chandimal not out 25 Extras (nb-1 pen-5) 6 Total (for 3 wickets, 44.3 overs) 131 Fall of wickets: 1-0 D. Karunaratne,2-14 D. de Silva,3-75 D. Perera To bat: N. Dickwella, R. Silva, L. Sandakan, S. Samarawickrama, S. Lakmal, L. Gamage Bowling M. Shami 11 - 3 - 30 - 1(nb-1) I. Sharma 10 - 4 - 44 - 1 R. Jadeja 14.3 - 6 - 24 - 1 R. Ashwin 9 - 3 - 28 - 0 Referees Umpire: Nigel Llong Umpire: Joel Wilson TV umpire: Richard Kettleborough Match referee: David Boon