UPDATE 2-Cricket-Test Series India v Sri Lanka scoreboard

Dec 4 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the third day in the third and final Test between India and Sri Lanka on Monday in Delhi, India India 1st innings 536 for 7 decl (V. Kohli 243, M. Vijay 155, R. Sharma 65; L. Sandakan 4-167) Sri Lanka 1st innings (Overnight: 131-3) Dimuth Karunaratne c Saha b Shami 0 Dilruwan Perera lbw b Jadeja 42 Dhananjaya de Silva lbw b I. Sharma 1 Angelo Mathews c Saha b R. Ashwin 111 Dinesh Chandimal not out 147 Sadeera Samarawickrama c Saha b I. Sharma 33 Roshen Silva c S. Dhawan b R. Ashwin 0 Niroshan Dickwella b R. Ashwin 0 Suranga Lakmal c Saha b Shami 5 Lahiru Gamage lbw b Jadeja 1 Lakshan Sandakan not out 0 Extras (b-4 lb-5 nb-2 pen-5) 16 Total (for 9 wickets, 130 overs) 356 Fall of wickets: 1-0 D. Karunaratne,2-14 D. de Silva,3-75 D. Perera,4-256 A. Mathews,5-317 S. Samarawickrama,6-318 R. Silva,7-322 N. Dickwella,8-331 S. Lakmal,9-343 L. Gamage To bat: Bowling M. Shami 24 - 6 - 74 - 2(nb-1) I. Sharma 27 - 6 - 93 - 2 R. Jadeja 44 - 13 - 85 - 2(nb-1) R. Ashwin 35 - 8 - 90 - 3 Referees Umpire: Nigel Llong Umpire: Joel Wilson TV umpire: Richard Kettleborough Match referee: David Boon