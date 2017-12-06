FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 2-Cricket-Test Series India v Sri Lanka scoreboard
Sections
Featured
Companies prepare for disorderly Brexit
The road to Brexit
Companies prepare for disorderly Brexit
Trump's first year in office marked by controversy and protests
wider image
Trump's first year in office marked by controversy and protests
Arabs reject Trump's Jerusalem move
Arabs reject Trump's Jerusalem move
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cricket News
December 6, 2017 / 6:13 AM / Updated a day ago

UPDATE 2-Cricket-Test Series India v Sri Lanka scoreboard

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Dec 6 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fifth and final day in the third and final Test between India and Sri Lanka on Wednesday in Delhi, India 
India     1st innings 536 for 7 decl (V. Kohli 243, M. Vijay 155, R. Sharma 65; L. Sandakan 4-167) 
Sri Lanka 1st innings 373            (D. Chandimal 164, A. Mathews 111)                            
India     2nd innings 246 for 5 decl (S. Dhawan 67, R. Sharma 50no, V. Kohli 50)                   
Sri Lanka 2nd innings (Overnight: 31-3; Target: 410 runs)
Dimuth Karunaratne        c Saha b Jadeja            13  
Sadeera Samarawickrama    c Rahane b Shami           5   
Dhananjaya de Silva       retired hurt               119 
Suranga Lakmal            b Jadeja                   0   
Angelo Mathews            c Rahane b Jadeja          1   
Dinesh Chandimal          b R. Ashwin                36  
Roshen Silva              not out                    74  
Niroshan Dickwella        not out                    44  
Extras                    (b-5 lb-1 nb-1)            7   
Total                     (for 5 wickets, 103 overs) 299 
Fall of wickets: 1-14 S. Samarawickrama,2-31 D. Karunaratne,3-31 S. Lakmal,4-35 A. Mathews,5-147 D. Chandimal
To bat: D. Perera, L. Gamage, L. Sandakan
Bowling              
I. Sharma                 13 - 2 - 32 - 0                
M. Shami                  15 - 6 - 50 - 1                
R. Ashwin                 35 - 3 - 126 - 1               
R. Jadeja                 38 - 13 - 81 - 3(nb-1)         
M. Vijay                  1 - 0 - 3 - 0                  
V. Kohli                  1 - 0 - 1 - 0                  
Referees             
Umpire: Nigel Llong                                      
Umpire: Joel Wilson                                      
TV umpire: Anil Chaudhary                                
Match referee: David Boon                                
Result: Draw

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.