UPDATE 2-Cricket-Test Series New Zealand v West Indies scoreboard
#Cricket News
December 2, 2017 / 12:14 AM / a day ago

UPDATE 2-Cricket-Test Series New Zealand v West Indies scoreboard

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Dec 2 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the first Test between New Zealand and West Indies on Saturday in Wellington, New Zealand 
West Indies 1st innings 134 (N. Wagner 7-39) 
New Zealand 1st innings (Overnight: 85-2)
T. Latham                  c Roach b Holder           37  
J. Raval                   c Dowrich b Roach          42  
K. Williamson              c S. Hope b Roach          1   
R. Taylor                  lbw b Roach                93  
H. Nicholls                c Gabriel b Cummins        67  
M. Santner                 b Cummins                  17  
C. de Grandhomme           c K. Powell b Chase        105 
T. Blundell                not out                    57  
N. Wagner                  b Chase                    3   
M. Henry                   c Dowrich b Gabriel        4   
T. Boult                   not out                    2   
Extras                     (b-4 lb-2 nb-13)           19  
Total                      (for 9 wickets, 127 overs) 447 
Fall of wickets: 1-65 T. Latham,2-68 K. Williamson,3-109 J. Raval,4-236 R. Taylor,5-272 H. Nicholls,6-281 M. Santner,7-429 C. de Grandhomme,8-437 N. Wagner,9-442 M. Henry
To bat:
Bowling               
S. Gabriel                 26 - 3 - 80 - 1(nb-7)          
K. Roach                   19 - 5 - 73 - 3                
M. Cummins                 24 - 7 - 74 - 2(nb-4)          
J. Holder                  27 - 7 - 85 - 1(nb-2)          
R. Chase                   23 - 2 - 83 - 2                
K. Brathwaite              8 - 0 - 46 - 0                 
Referees              
Umpire: Ian Gould                                         
Umpire: Rod Tucker                                        
TV umpire: Bruce Oxenford                                 
Match referee: Chris Broad

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
