UPDATE 2-Cricket-Test Series New Zealand v West Indies scoreboard

Dec 2 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the first Test between New Zealand and West Indies on Saturday in Wellington, New Zealand West Indies 1st innings 134 (N. Wagner 7-39) New Zealand 1st innings (Overnight: 85-2) T. Latham c Roach b Holder 37 J. Raval c Dowrich b Roach 42 K. Williamson c S. Hope b Roach 1 R. Taylor lbw b Roach 93 H. Nicholls c Gabriel b Cummins 67 M. Santner b Cummins 17 C. de Grandhomme c K. Powell b Chase 105 T. Blundell not out 57 N. Wagner b Chase 3 M. Henry c Dowrich b Gabriel 4 T. Boult not out 2 Extras (b-4 lb-2 nb-13) 19 Total (for 9 wickets, 127 overs) 447 Fall of wickets: 1-65 T. Latham,2-68 K. Williamson,3-109 J. Raval,4-236 R. Taylor,5-272 H. Nicholls,6-281 M. Santner,7-429 C. de Grandhomme,8-437 N. Wagner,9-442 M. Henry To bat: Bowling S. Gabriel 26 - 3 - 80 - 1(nb-7) K. Roach 19 - 5 - 73 - 3 M. Cummins 24 - 7 - 74 - 2(nb-4) J. Holder 27 - 7 - 85 - 1(nb-2) R. Chase 23 - 2 - 83 - 2 K. Brathwaite 8 - 0 - 46 - 0 Referees Umpire: Ian Gould Umpire: Rod Tucker TV umpire: Bruce Oxenford Match referee: Chris Broad