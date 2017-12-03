FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-Cricket-Test Series New Zealand v West Indies scoreboard
#Cricket News
December 3, 2017 / 12:21 AM / 2 days ago

UPDATE 2-Cricket-Test Series New Zealand v West Indies scoreboard

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    Dec 3 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the third day in the first Test between New Zealand and West Indies on Sunday in Wellington, New Zealand 
West Indies 1st innings 134 (N. Wagner 7-39) 
New Zealand 1st innings (Overnight: 447-9)
T. Latham                  c Roach b Holder                      37  
J. Raval                   c Dowrich b Roach                     42  
K. Williamson              c S. Hope b Roach                     1   
R. Taylor                  lbw b Roach                           93  
H. Nicholls                c Gabriel b Cummins                   67  
M. Santner                 b Cummins                             17  
C. de Grandhomme           c K. Powell b Chase                   105 
T. Blundell                not out                               107 
N. Wagner                  b Chase                               3   
M. Henry                   c Dowrich b Gabriel                   4   
T. Boult                   not out                               18  
Extras                     (b-4 lb-6 nb-15 w-1)                  26  
Total                      (for 9 wickets declared, 148.4 overs) 520 
Fall of wickets: 1-65 T. Latham,2-68 K. Williamson,3-109 J. Raval,4-236 R. Taylor,5-272 H. Nicholls,6-281 M. Santner,7-429 C. de Grandhomme,8-437 N. Wagner,9-442 M. Henry
Bowling               
S. Gabriel                 29 - 4 - 90 - 1(nb-9)                     
K. Roach                   22 - 6 - 85 - 3                           
M. Cummins                 27 - 7 - 92 - 2(nb-4)                     
J. Holder                  34 - 8 - 102 - 1(nb-2 w-1)                
R. Chase                   28 - 4 - 95 - 2                           
K. Brathwaite              8.4 - 0 - 46 - 0                          
West Indies 2nd innings
K. Brathwaite              not out                               79  
K. Powell                  c&b Henry                         40  
S. Hetmyer                 c Raval b Henry                       66  
S. Hope                    not out                               21  
Extras                     (lb-3 w-5)                            8   
Total                      (for 2 wickets, 66 overs)             214 
Fall of wickets: 1-72 K. Powell,2-166 S. Hetmyer
To bat: R. Chase, S. Ambris, S. Dowrich, J. Holder, K. Roach, M. Cummins, S. Gabriel
Bowling               
T. Boult                   15 - 3 - 47 - 0                           
M. Henry                   15 - 4 - 33 - 2                           
C. de Grandhomme           10 - 2 - 24 - 0                           
N. Wagner                  15 - 0 - 89 - 0(w-1)                      
M. Santner                 10 - 3 - 18 - 0                           
K. Williamson              1 - 1 - 0 - 0                             
Referees              
Umpire: Ian Gould                                                    
Umpire: Rod Tucker                                                   
TV umpire: Bruce Oxenford                                            
Match referee: Chris Broad

