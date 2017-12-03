UPDATE 2-Cricket-Test Series New Zealand v West Indies scoreboard

Dec 3 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the third day in the first Test between New Zealand and West Indies on Sunday in Wellington, New Zealand West Indies 1st innings 134 (N. Wagner 7-39) New Zealand 1st innings (Overnight: 447-9) T. Latham c Roach b Holder 37 J. Raval c Dowrich b Roach 42 K. Williamson c S. Hope b Roach 1 R. Taylor lbw b Roach 93 H. Nicholls c Gabriel b Cummins 67 M. Santner b Cummins 17 C. de Grandhomme c K. Powell b Chase 105 T. Blundell not out 107 N. Wagner b Chase 3 M. Henry c Dowrich b Gabriel 4 T. Boult not out 18 Extras (b-4 lb-6 nb-15 w-1) 26 Total (for 9 wickets declared, 148.4 overs) 520 Fall of wickets: 1-65 T. Latham,2-68 K. Williamson,3-109 J. Raval,4-236 R. Taylor,5-272 H. Nicholls,6-281 M. Santner,7-429 C. de Grandhomme,8-437 N. Wagner,9-442 M. Henry Bowling S. Gabriel 29 - 4 - 90 - 1(nb-9) K. Roach 22 - 6 - 85 - 3 M. Cummins 27 - 7 - 92 - 2(nb-4) J. Holder 34 - 8 - 102 - 1(nb-2 w-1) R. Chase 28 - 4 - 95 - 2 K. Brathwaite 8.4 - 0 - 46 - 0 West Indies 2nd innings K. Brathwaite not out 79 K. Powell c&b Henry 40 S. Hetmyer c Raval b Henry 66 S. Hope not out 21 Extras (lb-3 w-5) 8 Total (for 2 wickets, 66 overs) 214 Fall of wickets: 1-72 K. Powell,2-166 S. Hetmyer To bat: R. Chase, S. Ambris, S. Dowrich, J. Holder, K. Roach, M. Cummins, S. Gabriel Bowling T. Boult 15 - 3 - 47 - 0 M. Henry 15 - 4 - 33 - 2 C. de Grandhomme 10 - 2 - 24 - 0 N. Wagner 15 - 0 - 89 - 0(w-1) M. Santner 10 - 3 - 18 - 0 K. Williamson 1 - 1 - 0 - 0 Referees Umpire: Ian Gould Umpire: Rod Tucker TV umpire: Bruce Oxenford Match referee: Chris Broad