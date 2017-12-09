FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-Cricket-Test Series New Zealand v West Indies scoreboard
#Cricket News
December 9, 2017 / 12:09 AM / a day ago

UPDATE 2-Cricket-Test Series New Zealand v West Indies scoreboard

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Dec 9 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the second and final Test between New Zealand and West Indies on Saturday in Hamilton, New Zealand 
New Zealand 1st innings
J. Raval                   c Dowrich b Gabriel       84  
T. Latham                  c Dowrich b Cummins       22  
K. Williamson              c Dowrich b Cummins       43  
R. Taylor                  c Dowrich b Roach         16  
H. Nicholls                lbw b Reifer              13  
M. Santner                 b Gabriel                 24  
C. de Grandhomme           b Gabriel                 58  
T. Blundell                not out                   12  
N. Wagner                  not out                   1   
Extras                     (nb-10 w-3)               13  
Total                      (for 7 wickets, 87 overs) 286 
Fall of wickets: 1-65 T. Latham,2-154 K. Williamson,3-159 J. Raval,4-186 R. Taylor,5-189 H. Nicholls,6-265 M. Santner,7-275 C. de Grandhomme
To bat: T. Southee, T. Boult
Bowling               
S. Gabriel                 20 - 3 - 83 - 3(nb-5 w-1)     
K. Roach                   19 - 7 - 45 - 1(nb-1)         
M. Cummins                 16 - 4 - 33 - 2(nb-4 w-2)     
R. Chase                   12 - 1 - 78 - 0               
R. Reifer                  17 - 8 - 36 - 1               
K. Brathwaite              3 - 0 - 11 - 0                
Referees              
Umpire: Bruce Oxenford                                   
Umpire: Rod Tucker                                       
TV umpire: Ian Gould                                     
Match referee: Chris Broad

