UPDATE 2-Cricket-Test Series New Zealand v West Indies scoreboard

Dec 10 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the second and final Test between New Zealand and West Indies on Sunday in Hamilton, New Zealand New Zealand 1st innings (Overnight: 286-7) J. Raval c Dowrich b Gabriel 84 T. Latham c Dowrich b Cummins 22 K. Williamson c Dowrich b Cummins 43 R. Taylor c Dowrich b Roach 16 H. Nicholls lbw b Reifer 13 M. Santner b Gabriel 24 C. de Grandhomme b Gabriel 58 T. Blundell b Gabriel 28 N. Wagner c S. Hope b Roach 1 T. Southee c&b Roach 31 T. Boult not out 37 Extras (lb-1 nb-12 w-3) 16 Total (all out, 102.2 overs) 373 Fall of wickets: 1-65 T. Latham,2-154 K. Williamson,3-159 J. Raval,4-186 R. Taylor,5-189 H. Nicholls,6-265 M. Santner,7-275 C. de Grandhomme,8-286 N. Wagner,9-312 T. Blundell,10-373 T. Southee Bowling S. Gabriel 25 - 4 - 119 - 4(nb-7 w-1) K. Roach 23.2 - 8 - 58 - 3(nb-1) M. Cummins 20 - 4 - 57 - 2(nb-4 w-2) R. Chase 13 - 1 - 90 - 0 R. Reifer 17 - 8 - 36 - 1 K. Brathwaite 4 - 0 - 12 - 0 West Indies 1st innings K. Brathwaite c Southee b de Grandhomme 66 K. Powell c Blundell b Southee 0 S. Hetmyer c&b Boult 28 S. Hope c Taylor b Southee 15 R. Chase b de Grandhomme 12 S. Ambris hit wkt b Boult 2 S. Dowrich c&b Wagner 35 R. Reifer not out 22 K. Roach c Boult b Wagner 17 M. Cummins not out 10 Extras (b-1 w-7) 8 Total (for 8 wickets, 64 overs) 215 Fall of wickets: 1-5 K. Powell,2-46 S. Hetmyer,3-90 S. Hope,4-112 R. Chase,5-117 S. Ambris,6-135 K. Brathwaite,7-169 S. Dowrich,8-204 K. Roach To bat: S. Gabriel Bowling T. Southee 18 - 8 - 34 - 2(w-1) T. Boult 19 - 5 - 67 - 2(w-2) C. de Grandhomme 12 - 1 - 40 - 2 N. Wagner 15 - 2 - 73 - 2 Referees Umpire: Bruce Oxenford Umpire: Rod Tucker TV umpire: Ian Gould Match referee: Chris Broad