UPDATE 2-Cricket-Test Series New Zealand v West Indies scoreboard
#Cricket News
December 11, 2017 / 12:18 AM / a day ago

UPDATE 2-Cricket-Test Series New Zealand v West Indies scoreboard

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

    Dec 11 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the third day in the second and final Test between New Zealand and West Indies on Monday in Hamilton, New Zealand 
New Zealand 1st innings 373 (J. Raval 84, C. de Grandhomme 58; S. Gabriel 4-119) 
West Indies 1st innings (Overnight: 215-8)
K. Brathwaite              c Southee b de Grandhomme            66  
K. Powell                  c Blundell b Southee                 0   
S. Hetmyer                 c&b Boult                        28  
S. Hope                    c Taylor b Southee                   15  
R. Chase                   b de Grandhomme                      12  
S. Ambris                  hit wkt b Boult                      2   
S. Dowrich                 c&b Wagner                       35  
R. Reifer                  not out                              23  
K. Roach                   c Boult b Wagner                     17  
M. Cummins                 b Boult                              15  
S. Gabriel                 b Boult                              0   
Extras                     (b-1 w-7)                            8   
Total                      (all out, 66.5 overs)                221 
Fall of wickets: 1-5 K. Powell,2-46 S. Hetmyer,3-90 S. Hope,4-112 R. Chase,5-117 S. Ambris,6-135 K. Brathwaite,7-169 S. Dowrich,8-204 K. Roach,9-221 M. Cummins,10-221 S. Gabriel
Bowling               
T. Southee                 19 - 9 - 34 - 2(w-1)                     
T. Boult                   20.5 - 5 - 73 - 4(w-2)                   
C. de Grandhomme           12 - 1 - 40 - 2                          
N. Wagner                  15 - 2 - 73 - 2                          
New Zealand 2nd innings
J. Raval                   c&b Cummins                      4   
T. Latham                  lbw b Reifer                         22  
K. Williamson              b Cummins                            54  
R. Taylor                  not out                              107 
H. Nicholls                c Dowrich b Cummins                  5   
M. Santner                 c Ambris b Chase                     26  
C. de Grandhomme           lbw b Gabriel                        22  
T. Blundell                c K. Powell b Gabriel                1   
N. Wagner                  c S. Hope b Chase                    8   
T. Southee                 not out                              22  
Extras                     (b-4 lb-2 nb-12 w-2)                 20  
Total                      (for 8 wickets declared, 77.4 overs) 291 
Fall of wickets: 1-11 J. Raval,2-42 T. Latham,3-100 K. Williamson,4-111 H. Nicholls,5-161 M. Santner,6-212 C. de Grandhomme,7-235 T. Blundell,8-257 N. Wagner
Did not bat: T. Boult
Bowling               
S. Gabriel                 15 - 0 - 52 - 2(nb-8)                    
K. Roach                   6 - 1 - 28 - 0(nb-1)                     
M. Cummins                 17 - 1 - 69 - 3(nb-2 w-1)                
R. Reifer                  13 - 1 - 52 - 1(nb-1 w-1)                
K. Brathwaite              9 - 0 - 33 - 0                           
R. Chase                   17.4 - 1 - 51 - 2                        
West Indies 2nd innings (Target: 444 runs)
K. Brathwaite              not out                              13  
K. Powell                  c Southee b Boult                    0   
S. Hetmyer                 c Wagner b Southee                   15  
S. Hope                    not out                              1   
Extras                     (lb-1)                               1   
Total                      (for 2 wickets, 8 overs)             30  
Fall of wickets: 1-4 K. Powell,2-27 S. Hetmyer
To bat: R. Chase, S. Ambris, S. Dowrich, R. Reifer, K. Roach, M. Cummins, S. Gabriel
Bowling               
T. Southee                 4 - 0 - 18 - 1                           
T. Boult                   4 - 0 - 11 - 1                           
Referees              
Umpire: Bruce Oxenford                                              
Umpire: Rod Tucker                                                  
TV umpire: Ian Gould                                                
Match referee: Chris Broad

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
