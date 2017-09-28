UPDATE 2-Cricket-Test Series Pakistan v Sri Lanka scoreboard

Sept 28 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the first Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka on Thursday in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates Sri Lanka 1st innings Dimuth Karunaratne run out (Abbas, S. Ahmed) 93 Kaushal Silva b H. Ali 12 Lahiru Thirimanne lbw b Shah 0 Kusal Mendis c S. Ahmed b Shah 10 Dinesh Chandimal not out 60 Niroshan Dickwella not out 42 Extras (lb-8 nb-2) 10 Total (for 4 wickets, 90 overs) 227 Fall of wickets: 1-34 K. Silva,2-35 L. Thirimanne,3-61 K. Mendis,4-161 D. Karunaratne To bat: D. Perera, R. Herath, S. Lakmal, L. Sandakan, N. Pradeep Bowling Mohammad Amir 17 - 3 - 39 - 0 Mohammad Abbas 16 - 0 - 43 - 0(nb-1) Yasir Shah 34 - 8 - 59 - 2 Hasan Ali 17 - 4 - 58 - 1(nb-1) Shan Masood 1 - 1 - 0 - 0 Haris Sohail 4 - 0 - 14 - 0 Asad Shafiq 1 - 0 - 6 - 0 Referees Umpire: Ian Gould Umpire: Nigel Llong TV umpire: Richard Kettleborough Match referee: Andy Pycroft