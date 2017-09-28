FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 2-Cricket-Test Series Pakistan v Sri Lanka scoreboard
Sections
Featured
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
economy
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
iraq
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
china's party congress
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cricket News
September 28, 2017 / 8:26 AM / in 20 days

UPDATE 2-Cricket-Test Series Pakistan v Sri Lanka scoreboard

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Sept 28 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the first Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka on Thursday in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates 
Sri Lanka 1st innings       
Dimuth Karunaratne               run out (Abbas, S. Ahmed) 93  
Kaushal Silva                    b H. Ali                  12  
Lahiru Thirimanne                lbw b Shah                0   
Kusal Mendis                     c S. Ahmed b Shah         10  
Dinesh Chandimal                 not out                   60  
Niroshan Dickwella               not out                   42  
Extras                           (lb-8 nb-2)               10  
Total                            (for 4 wickets, 90 overs) 227 
Fall of wickets: 1-34 K. Silva,2-35 L. Thirimanne,3-61 K. Mendis,4-161 D. Karunaratne
To bat: D. Perera, R. Herath, S. Lakmal, L. Sandakan, N. Pradeep
Bowling                     
Mohammad Amir                    17 - 3 - 39 - 0               
Mohammad Abbas                   16 - 0 - 43 - 0(nb-1)         
Yasir Shah                       34 - 8 - 59 - 2               
Hasan Ali                        17 - 4 - 58 - 1(nb-1)         
Shan Masood                      1 - 1 - 0 - 0                 
Haris Sohail                     4 - 0 - 14 - 0                
Asad Shafiq                      1 - 0 - 6 - 0                 
Referees                    
Umpire: Ian Gould                                              
Umpire: Nigel Llong                                            
TV umpire: Richard Kettleborough                               
Match referee: Andy Pycroft

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.