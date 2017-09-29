FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-Cricket-Test Series South Africa v Bangladesh scoreboard
September 29, 2017

UPDATE 2-Cricket-Test Series South Africa v Bangladesh scoreboard

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Sept 29 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the first Test between South Africa and Bangladesh on Friday in Potchefstroom, South Africa 
South Africa 1st innings (Overnight: 298-1)
D. Elgar                        c M. Haque b M. Rahman              199 
A. Markram                      run out (Sa. Rahman, M. Hasan)      97  
H. Amla                         c M. Hasan b Sh. Islam              137 
T. Bavuma                       not out                             31  
F. du Plessis                   not out                             26  
Extras                          (lb-4 w-2)                          6   
Total                           (for 3 wickets declared, 146 overs) 496 
Fall of wickets: 1-196 A. Markram,2-411 H. Amla,3-445 D. Elgar
Did not bat: Q. de Kock, A. Phehlukwayo, K. Maharaj, K. Rabada, M. Morkel, D. Olivier
Bowling                    
Mustafizur Rahman               27 - 2 - 98 - 1(w-1)                    
Shafiul Islam                   25 - 5 - 74 - 1(w-1)                    
Mehidy Hasan                    56 - 4 - 178 - 0                        
Taskin Ahmed                    26 - 5 - 88 - 0                         
Mahmudullah                     5 - 0 - 24 - 0                          
Mominul Haque                   2 - 0 - 15 - 0                          
Sabbir Rahman                   5 - 1 - 15 - 0                          
Bangladesh 1st innings     
Liton Das                       c Amla b M. Morkel                  25  
Imrul Kayes                     c Markram b Rabada                  7   
Mominul Haque                   not out                             28  
Mushfiqur Rahim                 c Markram b Maharaj                 44  
Tamim Iqbal                     not out                             22  
Extras                          (lb-1)                              1   
Total                           (for 3 wickets, 34 overs)           127 
Fall of wickets: 1-16 I. Kayes,2-36 L. Das,3-103 M. Rahim
To bat: Mahmudullah, S. Rahman, M. Hasan, T. Ahmed, M. Rahman, S. Islam
Bowling                    
M. Morkel                       7 - 1 - 34 - 1                          
K. Rabada                       9 - 2 - 23 - 1                          
K. Maharaj                      11 - 3 - 38 - 1                         
D. Olivier                      5 - 1 - 27 - 0                          
A. Phehlukwayo                  2 - 1 - 4 - 0                           
Referees                   
Umpire: Chris Gaffaney                                                  
Umpire: Bruce Oxenford                                                  
TV umpire: Kumar Dharmasena                                             
Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle

0 : 0
