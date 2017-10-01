FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 2-Cricket-Test Series South Africa v Bangladesh scoreboard
Sections
Featured
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
the road to brexit
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
commentary
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
reuters investigates
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cricket News
October 1, 2017 / 10:11 AM / 18 days ago

UPDATE 2-Cricket-Test Series South Africa v Bangladesh scoreboard

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Oct 1 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the fourth day in the first Test between South Africa and Bangladesh on Sunday in Potchefstroom, South Africa 
South Africa 1st innings 496 for 3 decl (D. Elgar 199, H. Amla 137, A. Markram 97) 
Bangladesh   1st innings 320            (M. Haque 77, Mahmudullah 66)              
South Africa 2nd innings (Overnight: 54-2)
A. Markram                      c Das b M. Rahman                  15  
D. Elgar                        lbw b Sh. Islam                    18  
H. Amla                         c Das b M. Rahman                  28  
T. Bavuma                       c Das b M. Haque                   71  
F. du Plessis                   lbw b M. Haque                     81  
Q. de Kock                      st Das b M. Haque                  8   
A. Phehlukwayo                  not out                            6   
K. Maharaj                      not out                            19  
Extras                          (nb-1)                             1   
Total                           (for 6 wickets declared, 56 overs) 247 
Fall of wickets: 1-30 D. Elgar,2-38 A. Markram,3-70 H. Amla,4-212 F. du Plessis,5-217 T. Bavuma,6-222 Q. de Kock
Did not bat: K. Rabada, M. Morkel, D. Olivier
Bowling                    
Mehidy Hasan                    11 - 1 - 69 - 0                        
Shafiul Islam                   13 - 1 - 46 - 1                        
Mustafizur Rahman               11 - 2 - 30 - 2                        
Taskin Ahmed                    6 - 0 - 29 - 0(nb-1)                   
Sabbir Rahman                   5 - 0 - 25 - 0                         
Mahmudullah                     4 - 0 - 21 - 0                         
Mominul Haque                   6 - 0 - 27 - 3                         
Bangladesh 2nd innings (Target: 424 runs)
Tamim Iqbal                     b M. Morkel                        0   
Imrul Kayes                     c de Kock b Maharaj                32  
Mominul Haque                   lbw b M. Morkel                    0   
Mushfiqur Rahim                 not out                            16  
Extras                          (nb-1)                             1   
Total                           (for 3 wickets, 15.3 overs)        49  
Fall of wickets: 1-0 T. Iqbal,2-0 M. Haque,3-49 I. Kayes
To bat: Mahmudullah, L. Das, S. Rahman, M. Hasan, T. Ahmed, M. Rahman, S. Islam
Bowling                    
M. Morkel                       5.2 - 2 - 19 - 2(nb-1)                 
K. Rabada                       5 - 1 - 23 - 0                         
D. Olivier                      2.4 - 0 - 5 - 0                        
K. Maharaj                      2.3 - 0 - 2 - 1                        
Referees                   
Umpire: Chris Gaffaney                                                 
Umpire: Bruce Oxenford                                                 
TV umpire: Kumar Dharmasena                                            
Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.