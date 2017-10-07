UPDATE 2-Cricket-Test Series South Africa v Bangladesh scoreboard

Oct 7 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the second and final Test between South Africa and Bangladesh on Saturday in Bloemfontein, South Africa South Africa 1st innings (Overnight: 428-3) D. Elgar c Rahim b Roy 113 A. Markram b R. Hossain 143 H. Amla b Roy 132 T. Bavuma c Das b Roy 7 F. du Plessis not out 135 Q. de Kock not out 28 Extras (b-4 lb-2 nb-1 w-8) 15 Total (for 4 wickets declared, 120 overs) 573 Fall of wickets: 1-243 D. Elgar,2-276 A. Markram,3-288 T. Bavuma,4-535 H. Amla Did not bat: A. Phehlukwayo, W. Parnell, K. Maharaj, K. Rabada, D. Olivier Bowling Mustafizur Rahman 25 - 3 - 113 - 0(nb-1 w-2) Subashis Roy 29 - 3 - 118 - 3(w-1) Rubel Hossain 22 - 1 - 113 - 1(w-1) Soumya Sarkar 5 - 0 - 21 - 0 Taijul Islam 27 - 0 - 145 - 0 Mahmudullah 9 - 2 - 35 - 0 Mominul Haque 1 - 0 - 6 - 0 Sabbir Rahman 2 - 0 - 16 - 0 Bangladesh 1st innings Imrul Kayes c de Kock b Rabada 26 Soumya Sarkar b Rabada 9 Mominul Haque c de Kock b Olivier 4 Mushfiqur Rahim c Bavuma b Olivier 7 Mahmudullah c de Kock b Parnell 4 Liton Das c du Plessis b Rabada 70 Sabbir Rahman c Parnell b Rabada 0 Taijul Islam b Olivier 12 Rubel Hossain b Rabada 10 Mustafizur Rahman c Markram b Maharaj 0 Subashis Roy not out 2 Extras (lb-3) 3 Total (all out, 42.5 overs) 147 Fall of wickets: 1-13 S. Sarkar,2-26 M. Haque,3-36 M. Rahim,4-49 Mahmudullah,5-61 I. Kayes,6-65 Sa. Rahman,7-115 T. Islam,8-143 L. Das,9-143 M. Rahman,10-147 R. Hossain Bowling K. Rabada 13.5 - 4 - 33 - 5 D. Olivier 12 - 3 - 40 - 3 W. Parnell 7 - 1 - 36 - 1 K. Maharaj 5 - 2 - 7 - 1 A. Phehlukwayo 5 - 1 - 28 - 0 Bangladesh 2nd innings Imrul Kayes not out 6 Soumya Sarkar not out 1 Extras 0 Total (for no loss, 1.2 overs) 7 Fall of wickets: To bat: M. Haque, M. Rahim, Mahmudullah, S. Rahman, L. Das, T. Islam, R. Hossain, M. Rahman, S. Roy Bowling K. Rabada 1 - 0 - 6 - 0 D. Olivier 0.2 - 0 - 1 - 0 Referees Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena Umpire: Bruce Oxenford TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle