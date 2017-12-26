UPDATE 2-Cricket-Test Series South Africa v Zimbabwe scoreboard

Dec 26 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the first and final Test between South Africa and Zimbabwe on Tuesday in Port Elizabeth, South Africa South Africa 1st innings D. Elgar c Moor b Jarvis 31 A. Markram c Taylor b Jarvis 125 H. Amla c Moor b Mpofu 5 A. de Villiers c&b Mpofu 53 T. Bavuma c Taylor b Jarvis 44 Q. de Kock lbw b Cremer 24 V. Philander lbw b Cremer 10 A. Phehlukwayo not out 4 K. Rabada run out (Moor, Taylor) 1 K. Maharaj c Burl b Mpofu 5 Extras (b-2 lb-2 nb-2 w-1) 7 Total (for 9 wickets declared, 78.3 overs) 309 Fall of wickets: 1-72 D. Elgar,2-77 H. Amla,3-173 A. de Villiers,4-251 A. Markram,5-272 T. Bavuma,6-298 V. Philander,7-303 Q. de Kock,8-304 K. Rabada,9-309 K. Maharaj Did not bat: M. Morkel Bowling K. Jarvis 18 - 2 - 57 - 3(nb-1) B. Muzarabani 13 - 2 - 48 - 0 C. Mpofu 13.3 - 1 - 58 - 3(w-1) C. Chibhabha 11 - 1 - 51 - 0(nb-1) G. Cremer 18 - 0 - 66 - 2 S. Raza 5 - 0 - 25 - 0 Zimbabwe 1st innings H. Masakadza lbw b M. Morkel 0 C. Chibhabha c Bavuma b M. Morkel 6 C. Ervine lbw b Philander 4 B. Taylor c de Villiers b M. Morkel 0 R. Burl not out 15 K. Jarvis not out 4 Extras (lb-1) 1 Total (for 4 wickets, 16 overs) 30 Fall of wickets: 1-0 H. Masakadza,2-11 C. Chibhabha,3-11 B. Taylor,4-14 C. Ervine To bat: P. Moor, S. Raza, G. Cremer, C. Mpofu, B. Muzarabani Bowling M. Morkel 7 - 2 - 20 - 3 V. Philander 6 - 3 - 5 - 1 K. Rabada 3 - 2 - 4 - 0 Referees Umpire: Richard Kettleborough Umpire: Paul Reiffel TV umpire: Michael Gough Match referee: Chris Broad