UPDATE 2-Cricket-Test Series South Africa v Zimbabwe scoreboard
#Cricket News
December 26, 2017 / 2:03 PM / a day ago

UPDATE 2-Cricket-Test Series South Africa v Zimbabwe scoreboard

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Dec 26 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the first and final Test between South Africa and Zimbabwe on Tuesday in Port Elizabeth, South Africa 
South Africa 1st innings 
D. Elgar                      c Moor b Jarvis                      31  
A. Markram                    c Taylor b Jarvis                    125 
H. Amla                       c Moor b Mpofu                       5   
A. de Villiers                c&b Mpofu                        53  
T. Bavuma                     c Taylor b Jarvis                    44  
Q. de Kock                    lbw b Cremer                         24  
V. Philander                  lbw b Cremer                         10  
A. Phehlukwayo                not out                              4   
K. Rabada                     run out (Moor, Taylor)               1   
K. Maharaj                    c Burl b Mpofu                       5   
Extras                        (b-2 lb-2 nb-2 w-1)                  7   
Total                         (for 9 wickets declared, 78.3 overs) 309 
Fall of wickets: 1-72 D. Elgar,2-77 H. Amla,3-173 A. de Villiers,4-251 A. Markram,5-272 T. Bavuma,6-298 V. Philander,7-303 Q. de Kock,8-304 K. Rabada,9-309 K. Maharaj
Did not bat: M. Morkel
Bowling                  
K. Jarvis                     18 - 2 - 57 - 3(nb-1)                    
B. Muzarabani                 13 - 2 - 48 - 0                          
C. Mpofu                      13.3 - 1 - 58 - 3(w-1)                   
C. Chibhabha                  11 - 1 - 51 - 0(nb-1)                    
G. Cremer                     18 - 0 - 66 - 2                          
S. Raza                       5 - 0 - 25 - 0                           
Zimbabwe 1st innings     
H. Masakadza                  lbw b M. Morkel                      0   
C. Chibhabha                  c Bavuma b M. Morkel                 6   
C. Ervine                     lbw b Philander                      4   
B. Taylor                     c de Villiers b M. Morkel            0   
R. Burl                       not out                              15  
K. Jarvis                     not out                              4   
Extras                        (lb-1)                               1   
Total                         (for 4 wickets, 16 overs)            30  
Fall of wickets: 1-0 H. Masakadza,2-11 C. Chibhabha,3-11 B. Taylor,4-14 C. Ervine
To bat: P. Moor, S. Raza, G. Cremer, C. Mpofu, B. Muzarabani
Bowling                  
M. Morkel                     7 - 2 - 20 - 3                           
V. Philander                  6 - 3 - 5 - 1                            
K. Rabada                     3 - 2 - 4 - 0                            
Referees                 
Umpire: Richard Kettleborough                                          
Umpire: Paul Reiffel                                                   
TV umpire: Michael Gough                                               
Match referee: Chris Broad

