UPDATE 2-Cricket-Test Series Zimbabwe v West Indies scoreboard

Oct 21 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the first Test between Zimbabwe and West Indies on Saturday in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe West Indies 1st innings K. Brathwaite c Chakabva b Jarvis 3 K. Powell c Ervine b Cremer 56 K. Hope c Chakabva b Mire 16 S. Hope not out 90 R. Chase c Ervine b Raza 31 J. Blackwood st Chakabva b Cremer 1 S. Dowrich c H. Masakadza b Williams 11 J. Holder lbw b Williams 8 D. Bishoo c Ervine b Williams 0 K. Roach lbw b Cremer 0 S. Gabriel c Ervine b Cremer 0 Extras (b-3) 3 Total (all out, 82.5 overs) 219 Fall of wickets: 1-14 K. Brathwaite,2-35 K. Hope,3-110 K. Powell,4-174 R. Chase,5-179 J. Blackwood,6-202 S. Dowrich,7-212 J. Holder,8-218 D. Bishoo,9-219 K. Roach,10-219 S. Gabriel Bowling K. Jarvis 14 - 2 - 40 - 1 C. Mpofu 14 - 4 - 28 - 0 S. Mire 7 - 0 - 22 - 1 G. Cremer 23.5 - 3 - 64 - 4 S. Raza 11 - 1 - 42 - 1 S. Williams 13 - 4 - 20 - 3 Zimbabwe 1st innings H. Masakadza not out 0 S. Mire not out 17 Extras (lb-2) 2 Total (for no loss, 5 overs) 19 Fall of wickets: To bat: B. Taylor, C. Ervine, S. Williams, S. Raza, M. Waller, R. Chakabva, G. Cremer, K. Jarvis, C. Mpofu Bowling S. Gabriel 2 - 1 - 2 - 0 J. Holder 1 - 0 - 9 - 0 D. Bishoo 1 - 1 - 0 - 0 R. Chase 1 - 0 - 6 - 0 Referees Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena Umpire: Paul Reiffel TV umpire: Simon Fry Match referee: Javagal Srinath