UPDATE 2-Cricket-Test Series Zimbabwe v West Indies scoreboard

Oct 22 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the first Test between Zimbabwe and West Indies on Sunday in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe West Indies 1st innings 219 (S. Hope 90no, K. Powell 56; G. Cremer 4-64) Zimbabwe 1st innings (Overnight: 19-0) H. Masakadza c Dowrich b Bishoo 42 S. Mire c K. Brathwaite b Roach 27 C. Ervine lbw b Bishoo 39 B. Taylor c Blackwood b Bishoo 1 S. Williams c Dowrich b Roach 7 S. Raza c Gabriel b Bishoo 6 M. Waller b Holder 11 R. Chakabva c Chase b Bishoo 12 G. Cremer b Holder 0 K. Jarvis not out 2 C. Mpofu c Dowrich b Gabriel 10 Extras (lb-2) 2 Total (all out, 61.3 overs) 159 Fall of wickets: 1-44 S. Mire,2-91 H. Masakadza,3-93 B. Taylor,4-110 S. Williams,5-123 S. Raza,6-133 C. Ervine,7-139 M. Waller,8-147 R. Chakabva,9-147 G. Cremer,10-159 C. Mpofu Bowling S. Gabriel 11.3 - 4 - 24 - 1 J. Holder 14 - 5 - 25 - 2 D. Bishoo 24 - 4 - 79 - 5 R. Chase 1 - 0 - 6 - 0 K. Roach 11 - 5 - 23 - 2 West Indies 2nd innings K. Brathwaite not out 38 K. Powell b Cremer 17 K. Hope not out 32 Extras (b-1) 1 Total (for 1 wickets, 33 overs) 88 Fall of wickets: 1-25 K. Powell To bat: S. Hope, R. Chase, J. Blackwood, S. Dowrich, J. Holder, D. Bishoo, K. Roach, S. Gabriel Bowling K. Jarvis 5 - 1 - 6 - 0 C. Mpofu 3 - 1 - 12 - 0 S. Williams 10 - 2 - 19 - 0 G. Cremer 9 - 1 - 36 - 1 S. Raza 6 - 1 - 14 - 0 Referees Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena Umpire: Paul Reiffel TV umpire: Simon Fry Match referee: Javagal Srinath