UPDATE 2-Cricket-Test Series Zimbabwe v West Indies scoreboard

Oct 23 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the third day in the first Test between Zimbabwe and West Indies on Monday in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe West Indies 1st innings 219 (S. Hope 90no, K. Powell 56; G. Cremer 4-64) Zimbabwe 1st innings 159 (D. Bishoo 5-79) West Indies 2nd innings (Overnight: 88-1) K. Brathwaite lbw b Raza 86 K. Powell b Cremer 17 K. Hope lbw b Jarvis 43 S. Hope lbw b Jarvis 44 R. Chase not out 91 J. Blackwood st Chakabva b Williams 3 S. Dowrich c H. Masakadza b Williams 12 J. Holder c Mpofu b Cremer 24 D. Bishoo c Williams b Cremer 44 Extras (b-3 lb-2) 5 Total (for 8 wickets, 122.3 overs) 369 Fall of wickets: 1-25 K. Powell,2-107 K. Hope,3-174 K. Brathwaite,4-211 S. Hope,5-224 J. Blackwood,6-244 S. Dowrich,7-277 J. Holder,8-369 D. Bishoo To bat: K. Roach, S. Gabriel Bowling K. Jarvis 24 - 1 - 66 - 2 C. Mpofu 10 - 3 - 30 - 0 S. Williams 33 - 7 - 90 - 2 G. Cremer 32.3 - 5 - 111 - 3 S. Raza 19 - 4 - 53 - 1 S. Mire 2 - 0 - 5 - 0 M. Waller 2 - 0 - 9 - 0 Referees Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena Umpire: Paul Reiffel TV umpire: Simon Fry Match referee: Javagal Srinath