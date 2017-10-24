UPDATE 2-Cricket-Test Series Zimbabwe v West Indies scoreboard

Oct 24 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fourth day in the first Test between Zimbabwe and West Indies on Tuesday in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe West Indies 1st innings 219 (S. Hope 90no, K. Powell 56; G. Cremer 4-64) Zimbabwe 1st innings 159 (D. Bishoo 5-79) West Indies 2nd innings (Overnight: 369-8) K. Brathwaite lbw b Raza 86 K. Powell b Cremer 17 K. Hope lbw b Jarvis 43 S. Hope lbw b Jarvis 44 R. Chase b Williams 95 J. Blackwood st Chakabva b Williams 3 S. Dowrich c H. Masakadza b Williams 12 J. Holder c Mpofu b Cremer 24 D. Bishoo c Williams b Cremer 44 K. Roach b Cremer 0 S. Gabriel not out 0 Extras (b-3 lb-2) 5 Total (all out, 126 overs) 373 Fall of wickets: 1-25 K. Powell,2-107 K. Hope,3-174 K. Brathwaite,4-211 S. Hope,5-224 J. Blackwood,6-244 S. Dowrich,7-277 J. Holder,8-369 D. Bishoo,9-369 K. Roach,10-373 R. Chase Bowling K. Jarvis 24 - 1 - 66 - 2 C. Mpofu 10 - 3 - 30 - 0 S. Williams 35 - 8 - 91 - 3 G. Cremer 34 - 5 - 114 - 4 S. Raza 19 - 4 - 53 - 1 S. Mire 2 - 0 - 5 - 0 M. Waller 2 - 0 - 9 - 0 Zimbabwe 2nd innings (Target: 434 runs) H. Masakadza c S. Hope b K. Brathwaite 57 S. Mire b Roach 47 C. Ervine lbw b Bishoo 18 B. Taylor run out (Dowrich, K. Brathwaite) 73 S. Williams st Dowrich b Bishoo 6 S. Raza c Chase b Bishoo 30 M. Waller run out (S. Hope) 11 R. Chakabva c&b Chase 1 G. Cremer c&b Bishoo 9 K. Jarvis not out 23 C. Mpofu c K. Powell b Chase 33 Extras (b-5 lb-1 nb-2) 8 Total (all out, 90.4 overs) 316 Fall of wickets: 1-99 H. Masakadza,2-109 S. Mire,3-141 C. Ervine,4-155 S. Williams,5-219 S. Raza,6-246 M. Waller,7-249 R. Chakabva,8-253 B. Taylor,9-263 G. Cremer,10-316 C. Mpofu Bowling K. Roach 13 - 3 - 34 - 1 S. Gabriel 10 - 2 - 50 - 0(nb-2) J. Holder 12 - 4 - 30 - 0 D. Bishoo 32 - 8 - 105 - 4 R. Chase 13.4 - 2 - 61 - 2 K. Brathwaite 10 - 1 - 30 - 1 Referees Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena Umpire: Paul Reiffel TV umpire: Simon Fry Match referee: Javagal Srinath Result: West Indies won by 117 runs