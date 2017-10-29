UPDATE 2-Cricket-Test Series Zimbabwe v West Indies scoreboard

Oct 29 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the second and final Test between Zimbabwe and West Indies on Sunday in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe Zimbabwe 1st innings H. Masakadza not out 101 S. Mire c Dowrich b Roach 4 C. Ervine b Gabriel 0 B. Taylor b Roach 1 P. Moor b Chase 52 S. Raza not out 9 Extras (nb-2) 2 Total (for 4 wickets, 61 overs) 169 Fall of wickets: 1-4 S. Mire,2-11 C. Ervine,3-14 B. Taylor,4-156 P. Moor Zimbabwe: M. Waller, R. Chakabva, G. Cremer, T. Chisoro, C. Mpofu Bowling S. Gabriel 13 - 3 - 37 - 1(nb-1) K. Roach 10 - 4 - 24 - 2(nb-1) J. Blackwood 4 - 1 - 8 - 0 J. Holder 11 - 1 - 28 - 0 D. Bishoo 14 - 2 - 46 - 0 R. Chase 9 - 1 - 26 - 1 Referees Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena Umpire: Simon Fry TV umpire: Paul Reiffel Match referee: Javagal Srinath