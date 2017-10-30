FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-Cricket-Test Series Zimbabwe v West Indies scoreboard
October 30, 2017 / 10:14 AM / Updated a day ago

UPDATE 2-Cricket-Test Series Zimbabwe v West Indies scoreboard

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Oct 30 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the second and final Test between Zimbabwe and West Indies on Monday in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe 
Zimbabwe 1st innings (Overnight: 169-4)
H. Masakadza                   c Dowrich b Bishoo        147 
S. Mire                        c Dowrich b Roach         4   
C. Ervine                      b Gabriel                 0   
B. Taylor                      b Roach                   1   
P. Moor                        b Chase                   52  
S. Raza                        c K. Hope b Gabriel       80  
M. Waller                      b K. Brathwaite           0   
R. Chakabva                    b Bishoo                  10  
G. Cremer                      run out (Holder)          11  
T. Chisoro                     lbw b Roach               9   
C. Mpofu                       not out                   4   
Extras                         (lb-6 nb-2)               8   
Total                          (all out, 109.1 overs)    326 
Fall of wickets: 1-4 S. Mire,2-11 C. Ervine,3-14 B. Taylor,4-156 P. Moor,5-246 H. Masakadza,6-248 M. Waller,7-267 R. Chakabva,8-310 S. Raza,9-319 G. Cremer,10-326 T. Chisoro
Bowling                   
S. Gabriel                     22 - 4 - 64 - 2(nb-1)         
K. Roach                       18.1 - 5 - 44 - 3(nb-1)       
J. Blackwood                   4 - 1 - 8 - 0                 
J. Holder                      16 - 2 - 49 - 0               
D. Bishoo                      25 - 2 - 82 - 2               
R. Chase                       14 - 1 - 50 - 1               
K. Brathwaite                  10 - 0 - 23 - 1               
West Indies 1st innings   
K. Brathwaite                  c H. Masakadza b Cremer   32  
K. Powell                      not out                   43  
D. Bishoo                      not out                   0   
Extras                         (b-2 lb-1)                3   
Total                          (for 1 wickets, 49 overs) 78  
Fall of wickets: 1-76 K. Brathwaite
To bat: K. Hope, S. Hope, J. Blackwood, R. Chase, S. Dowrich, J. Holder, K. Roach, S. Gabriel
Bowling                   
C. Mpofu                       11 - 5 - 17 - 0               
S. Mire                        4 - 2 - 2 - 0                 
G. Cremer                      12 - 2 - 31 - 1               
S. Raza                        13 - 6 - 10 - 0               
T. Chisoro                     9 - 4 - 15 - 0                
Referees                  
Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena                                     
Umpire: Simon Fry                                            
TV umpire: Paul Reiffel                                      
Match referee: Javagal Srinath

