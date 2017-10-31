UPDATE 2-Cricket-Test Series Zimbabwe v West Indies scoreboard

Oct 31 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the third day in the second and final Test between Zimbabwe and West Indies on Tuesday in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe Zimbabwe 1st innings 326 (H. Masakadza 147, S. Raza 80, P. Moor 52) West Indies 1st innings (Overnight: 78-1) K. Brathwaite c H. Masakadza b Cremer 32 K. Powell c Ervine b Mpofu 90 D. Bishoo c&b Raza 23 K. Hope lbw b Raza 1 S. Hope b Raza 40 R. Chase lbw b Raza 32 J. Blackwood c Cremer b Raza 5 S. Dowrich not out 75 J. Holder not out 71 Extras (b-2 lb-2 nb-1) 5 Total (for 7 wickets, 150 overs) 374 Fall of wickets: 1-76 K. Brathwaite,2-131 D. Bishoo,3-135 K. Hope,4-163 K. Powell,5-219 R. Chase,6-225 J. Blackwood,7-230 S. Hope To bat: K. Roach, S. Gabriel Bowling C. Mpofu 21 - 7 - 46 - 1 S. Mire 5 - 2 - 5 - 0(nb-1) G. Cremer 43 - 7 - 134 - 1 S. Raza 43 - 12 - 82 - 5 T. Chisoro 34 - 7 - 94 - 0 H. Masakadza 4 - 1 - 9 - 0 Referees Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena Umpire: Simon Fry TV umpire: Paul Reiffel Match referee: Javagal Srinath