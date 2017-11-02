UPDATE 2-Cricket-Test Series Zimbabwe v West Indies scoreboard

Nov 2 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fifth and final day in the second and final Test between Zimbabwe and West Indies on Thursday in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe Zimbabwe 1st innings 326 (H. Masakadza 147, S. Raza 80, P. Moor 52) West Indies 1st innings 448 (J. Holder 110, S. Dowrich 103, K. Powell 90; S. Raza 5-99) Zimbabwe 2nd innings (Overnight: 140-4) H. Masakadza b Roach 5 S. Mire lbw b Roach 0 C. Ervine b Bishoo 22 B. Taylor lbw b Gabriel 10 P. Moor c S. Hope b Gabriel 42 S. Raza b Holder 89 M. Waller c Blackwood b Bishoo 15 R. Chakabva not out 71 G. Cremer not out 28 Extras (b-10 lb-8 nb-1) 19 Total (for 7 wickets, 144 overs) 301 Fall of wickets: 1-5 H. Masakadza,2-8 S. Mire,3-23 B. Taylor,4-46 C. Ervine,5-144 P. Moor,6-172 M. Waller,7-210 S. Raza Did not bat: T. Chisoro, C. Mpofu Bowling S. Gabriel 21 - 7 - 34 - 2(nb-1) K. Roach 22 - 10 - 37 - 2 K. Brathwaite 17 - 2 - 44 - 0 J. Holder 22 - 7 - 42 - 1 D. Bishoo 34 - 7 - 74 - 2 R. Chase 17 - 3 - 31 - 0 J. Blackwood 10 - 4 - 21 - 0 K. Powell 1 - 1 - 0 - 0 Referees Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena Umpire: Simon Fry TV umpire: Paul Reiffel Match referee: Javagal Srinath Result: Draw