UPDATE 3-Cricket-Test Series India v Sri Lanka scoreboard

Nov 20 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fifth and final day in the first Test between India and Sri Lanka on Monday in Kolkata, India India 1st innings 172 (C. Pujara 52; S. Lakmal 4-26) Sri Lanka 1st innings 294 (R. Herath 67, A. Mathews 52, L. Thirimanne 51; B. Kumar 4-88, M. Shami 4-100) India 2nd innings (Overnight: 171-1) L. Rahul b Lakmal 79 S. Dhawan c Dickwella b Shanaka 94 C. Pujara c D. Perera b Lakmal 22 V. Kohli not out 104 A. Rahane lbw b Lakmal 0 R. Jadeja c Thirimanne b D. Perera 9 R. Ashwin b Shanaka 7 W. Saha c Samarawickrama b Shanaka 5 B. Kumar c D. Perera b Gamage 8 M. Shami not out 12 Extras (b-7 lb-1 nb-1 w-3) 12 Total (for 8 wickets declared, 88.4 overs) 352 Fall of wickets: 1-166 S. Dhawan,2-192 L. Rahul,3-213 C. Pujara,4-213 A. Rahane,5-249 R. Jadeja,6-269 R. Ashwin,7-281 W. Saha,8-321 B. Kumar Did not bat: U. Yadav Bowling Suranga Lakmal 24.4 - 4 - 93 - 3(w-1) Lahiru Gamage 23 - 2 - 97 - 1(nb-1) Dasun Shanaka 22 - 1 - 76 - 3(w-2) Dilruwan Perera 13 - 2 - 49 - 1 Rangana Herath 6 - 1 - 29 - 0 Sri Lanka 2nd innings (Target: 231 runs) Sadeera Samarawickrama b B. Kumar 0 Dimuth Karunaratne b Shami 1 Lahiru Thirimanne c Rahane b B. Kumar 7 Angelo Mathews lbw b U. Yadav 12 Dinesh Chandimal b Shami 20 Niroshan Dickwella lbw b B. Kumar 27 Dasun Shanaka not out 6 Dilruwan Perera b B. Kumar 0 Rangana Herath not out 0 Extras (lb-1 nb-1) 2 Total (for 7 wickets, 26.3 overs) 75 Fall of wickets: 1-0 S. Samarawickrama,2-2 D. Karunaratne,3-14 L. Thirimanne,4-22 A. Mathews,5-69 D. Chandimal,6-69 N. Dickwella,7-75 D. Perera Did not bat: S. Lakmal, L. Gamage Bowling B. Kumar 11 - 8 - 8 - 4 M. Shami 9.3 - 4 - 34 - 2(nb-1) U. Yadav 5 - 0 - 25 - 1 R. Jadeja 1 - 0 - 7 - 0 Referees Umpire: Richard Kettleborough Umpire: Nigel Llong TV umpire: Joel Wilson Match referee: David Boon Result: Draw