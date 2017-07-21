FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
15 days ago
Cricket-Ailing Sri Lanka captain Chandimal out of Galle test
#Cricket News
July 21, 2017 / 8:09 AM / 15 days ago

Cricket-Ailing Sri Lanka captain Chandimal out of Galle test

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

COLOMBO, July 21 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka captain Dinesh Chandimal will miss next week's first test against India after being diagnosed with pneumonia, dealing a big blow to the hosts ahead of the three-test home series against their neighbours.

The 27-year-old was named test captain earlier this month after long-serving skipper Angelo Mathews stepped down following Sri Lanka's first one-day international series defeat to Zimbabwe.

The right-handed batsman then led Sri Lanka to a win in the one-off test against the same opposition.

"Chandimal was down with flu and was taken to the hospital this morning," a Sri Lanka Cricket spokesman told Reuters.

The first test against Virat Kohli-led India starts on Wednesday at Galle.

"We were actually only told late last night - the blood test came a bit late. He's got pneumonia," Asanka Gurusinha, Sri Lanka's cricket manager, was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

"He was admitted to hospital this morning at 9 AM (local time), and he's definitely out of the first test."

Sri Lanka have limited-overs captain Upul Tharanga in the side while spin spearhead Rangana Herath has also lead the side last year in the absence of Mathews. (Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)

