Cricket-India's Rohit equals record for fastest T20 century

Dec 22 (Reuters) - India’s Rohit Sharma scored the joint-fastest century in Twenty20 International cricket when he hammered his way to the landmark from only 35 balls against Sri Lanka in Indore on Friday.

Opening batsman Rohit matched the record South Africa’s David Miller set against Bangladesh in October.

Rohit smashed 10 sixes and 12 fours before he was eventually dismissed for 118 in 43 balls with India on 165-1 after 12.4 overs in the second game of the three-match series.

India lead the series 1-0 after a 93-run win in the opening match at Cuttack on Wednesday. (Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Keith Weir)