Ireland in West Indies 2020 Scoreboard

Jan 20 (OPTA) - Scoreboard at close of play of 3rd t20i between West Indies and Ireland on Sunday at Basseterre, St Kitts and Nevis

West Indies win by 9 wickets

 Ireland  1st innings
 Paul Stirling     lbw Dwayne Bravo                                   11
 Kevin O'Brien     c Shimron Hetmyer b Kieron Pollard                 36
 Andrew Balbirnie  Run Out Sherfane Rutherford                        28
 Gareth Delany     c Nicholas Pooran b Kieron Pollard                  6
 Harry Tector      c Nicholas Pooran b Kieron Pollard                  1
 Gary Wilson       c Lendl Simmons b Romario Shepherd                  7
 Mark Adair        Run Out Sheldon Cottrell                            6
 Simi Singh        c Sheldon Cottrell b Sherfane Rutherford            5
 Barry McCarthy    Not Out                                            18
 Craig Young       c Lendl Simmons b Dwayne Bravo                      8
 Joshua Little     c Nicholas Pooran b Dwayne Bravo                    5
 Extras            0b 5lb 0nb 0pen 2w                                  7
 Total             (19.1 overs)                              138 all out
Fall of Wickets : 1-50 O'Brien, 2-55 Stirling, 3-74 Delany, 4-76 Tector, 5-93 Wilson, 6-94 Balbirnie, 7-107 Adair, 8-108 Singh, 9-125 Young, 10-138 Little

 Bowling               Ov  Md  Rn  Wk  Econ  Ex
 Sheldon Cottrell       4   0  33   0  8.25  1w
 Romario Shepherd       4   0  37   1  9.25  1w
 Kieron Pollard         4   0  17   3  4.25
 Dwayne Bravo         3.1   0  19   3  6.00
 Hayden Walsh           1   0   6   0  6.00
 Sherfane Rutherford    3   0  21   1  7.00

 ..................................................
 West Indies  1st innings
 Lendl Simmons    Not Out                        91
 Evin Lewis       c Gary Wilson b Simi Singh     46
 Nicholas Pooran  Not Out                         1
 Extras           0b 0lb 0nb 0pen 2w              2
 Total            (11.0 overs)                140-1
Fall of Wickets : 1-133 Lewis
Did Not Bat : Hetmyer, Pollard, Rutherford, Bravo, Powell, Walsh, Cottrell, Shepherd

 Bowling         Ov  Md  Rn  Wk   Econ  Ex
 Paul Stirling    1   0   1   0   1.00
 Barry McCarthy   2   0  35   0  17.50  1w
 Simi Singh       3   0  41   1  13.67
 Joshua Little    2   0  25   0  12.50  1w
 Mark Adair       2   0  22   0  11.00
 Craig Young      1   0  16   0  16.00

 ..................................
 Umpire         Gregory Brathwaite
 Umpire         Patrick Gustard
 Video          Jacqueline Williams
 Match Referee  Jeffrey Crowe
