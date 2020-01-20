Ireland in West Indies 2020 Scoreboard

Jan 20 (OPTA) - Scoreboard at close of play of 3rd t20i between West Indies and Ireland on Sunday at Basseterre, St Kitts and Nevis West Indies win by 9 wickets Ireland 1st innings Paul Stirling lbw Dwayne Bravo 11 Kevin O'Brien c Shimron Hetmyer b Kieron Pollard 36 Andrew Balbirnie Run Out Sherfane Rutherford 28 Gareth Delany c Nicholas Pooran b Kieron Pollard 6 Harry Tector c Nicholas Pooran b Kieron Pollard 1 Gary Wilson c Lendl Simmons b Romario Shepherd 7 Mark Adair Run Out Sheldon Cottrell 6 Simi Singh c Sheldon Cottrell b Sherfane Rutherford 5 Barry McCarthy Not Out 18 Craig Young c Lendl Simmons b Dwayne Bravo 8 Joshua Little c Nicholas Pooran b Dwayne Bravo 5 Extras 0b 5lb 0nb 0pen 2w 7 Total (19.1 overs) 138 all out Fall of Wickets : 1-50 O'Brien, 2-55 Stirling, 3-74 Delany, 4-76 Tector, 5-93 Wilson, 6-94 Balbirnie, 7-107 Adair, 8-108 Singh, 9-125 Young, 10-138 Little Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Sheldon Cottrell 4 0 33 0 8.25 1w Romario Shepherd 4 0 37 1 9.25 1w Kieron Pollard 4 0 17 3 4.25 Dwayne Bravo 3.1 0 19 3 6.00 Hayden Walsh 1 0 6 0 6.00 Sherfane Rutherford 3 0 21 1 7.00 .................................................. West Indies 1st innings Lendl Simmons Not Out 91 Evin Lewis c Gary Wilson b Simi Singh 46 Nicholas Pooran Not Out 1 Extras 0b 0lb 0nb 0pen 2w 2 Total (11.0 overs) 140-1 Fall of Wickets : 1-133 Lewis Did Not Bat : Hetmyer, Pollard, Rutherford, Bravo, Powell, Walsh, Cottrell, Shepherd Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Paul Stirling 1 0 1 0 1.00 Barry McCarthy 2 0 35 0 17.50 1w Simi Singh 3 0 41 1 13.67 Joshua Little 2 0 25 0 12.50 1w Mark Adair 2 0 22 0 11.00 Craig Young 1 0 16 0 16.00 .................................. Umpire Gregory Brathwaite Umpire Patrick Gustard Video Jacqueline Williams Match Referee Jeffrey Crowe