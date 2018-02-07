FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
Singapore Airshow
The Trump Effect
Germany
Technology
Environment
Sport
Entertainment
#Cricket News
February 7, 2018 / 12:07 PM / a day ago

Tri-Series in Australia/New Zealand 2018 Scoreboard

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Feb  7 (OPTA) - Scoreboard at close of play of match 2 between Australia and England on Wednesday at Hobart, Australia

Australia win by 5 wickets

 England  1st innings
 Jason Roy     c Andrew Tye b Kane Richardson         9
 Alex Hales    c&b Ashton Agar                       22
 Dawid Malan   c Andrew Tye b Glenn Maxwell          50
 Eoin Morgan   c David Warner b Glenn Maxwell        22
 Jos Buttler   c Glenn Maxwell b Marcus Stoinis       5
 Sam Billings  c&b Ashton Agar                       10
 David Willey  st Alex Carey b Glenn Maxwell          3
 Chris Jordan  Not Out                               16
 Adil Rashid   c Marcus Stoinis b Billy Stanlake      1
 Tom Curran    c David Warner b Andrew Tye            6
 Mark Wood     Not Out                                5
 Extras        0b 2lb 0nb 0pen 4w                     6
 Total         (20.0 overs)                       155-9
Fall of Wickets : 1-16 Roy, 2-60 Hales, 3-94 Morgan, 4-109 Buttler, 5-122 Billings, 6-126 Malan, 7-126 Willey, 8-127 Rashid, 9-137 Curran

 Bowling          Ov  Md  Rn  Wk   Econ  Ex
 Billy Stanlake    4   0  43   1  10.75  2w
 Kane Richardson   4   0  27   1   6.75
 Andrew Tye        4   0  28   1   7.00
 Marcus Stoinis    2   0  16   1   8.00  2w
 Ashton Agar       3   0  15   2   5.00
 Travis Head       1   0  14   0  14.00
 Glenn Maxwell     2   0  10   3   5.00

 ..................................................
 Australia  1st innings
 David Warner    c Alex Hales b David Willey      4
 D'Arcy Short    c&b Adil Rashid                 30
 Chris Lynn      b David Willey                   0
 Glenn Maxwell   Not Out                        103
 Marcus Stoinis  c Sam Billings b Mark Wood       6
 Travis Head     b David Willey                   6
 Alex Carey      Not Out                          5
 Extras          0b 4lb 0nb 0pen 3w               7
 Total           (18.3 overs)                 161-5
Fall of Wickets : 1-4 Warner, 2-4 Lynn, 3-82 Short, 4-98 Stoinis, 5-127 Head
Did Not Bat : Agar, Tye, Richardson, Stanlake

 Bowling        Ov  Md  Rn  Wk  Econ  Ex
 David Willey    3   0  28   3  9.33  1w
 Mark Wood     3.3   0  26   1  7.43
 Chris Jordan    4   0  34   0  8.50
 Tom Curran      4   0  39   0  9.75
 Adil Rashid     4   0  30   1  7.50  2w

 ................................
 Umpire         Simon Fry
 Umpire         Gerard Abood
 Video          Christopher Brown
 Match Referee  Javagal Srinath
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.