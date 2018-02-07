Tri-Series in Australia/New Zealand 2018 Scoreboard

Feb 7 (OPTA) - Scoreboard at close of play of match 2 between Australia and England on Wednesday at Hobart, Australia Australia win by 5 wickets England 1st innings Jason Roy c Andrew Tye b Kane Richardson 9 Alex Hales c&b Ashton Agar 22 Dawid Malan c Andrew Tye b Glenn Maxwell 50 Eoin Morgan c David Warner b Glenn Maxwell 22 Jos Buttler c Glenn Maxwell b Marcus Stoinis 5 Sam Billings c&b Ashton Agar 10 David Willey st Alex Carey b Glenn Maxwell 3 Chris Jordan Not Out 16 Adil Rashid c Marcus Stoinis b Billy Stanlake 1 Tom Curran c David Warner b Andrew Tye 6 Mark Wood Not Out 5 Extras 0b 2lb 0nb 0pen 4w 6 Total (20.0 overs) 155-9 Fall of Wickets : 1-16 Roy, 2-60 Hales, 3-94 Morgan, 4-109 Buttler, 5-122 Billings, 6-126 Malan, 7-126 Willey, 8-127 Rashid, 9-137 Curran Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Billy Stanlake 4 0 43 1 10.75 2w Kane Richardson 4 0 27 1 6.75 Andrew Tye 4 0 28 1 7.00 Marcus Stoinis 2 0 16 1 8.00 2w Ashton Agar 3 0 15 2 5.00 Travis Head 1 0 14 0 14.00 Glenn Maxwell 2 0 10 3 5.00 .................................................. Australia 1st innings David Warner c Alex Hales b David Willey 4 D'Arcy Short c&b Adil Rashid 30 Chris Lynn b David Willey 0 Glenn Maxwell Not Out 103 Marcus Stoinis c Sam Billings b Mark Wood 6 Travis Head b David Willey 6 Alex Carey Not Out 5 Extras 0b 4lb 0nb 0pen 3w 7 Total (18.3 overs) 161-5 Fall of Wickets : 1-4 Warner, 2-4 Lynn, 3-82 Short, 4-98 Stoinis, 5-127 Head Did Not Bat : Agar, Tye, Richardson, Stanlake Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex David Willey 3 0 28 3 9.33 1w Mark Wood 3.3 0 26 1 7.43 Chris Jordan 4 0 34 0 8.50 Tom Curran 4 0 39 0 9.75 Adil Rashid 4 0 30 1 7.50 2w ................................ Umpire Simon Fry Umpire Gerard Abood Video Christopher Brown Match Referee Javagal Srinath