Tri-Series in Australia/New Zealand 2018 Scoreboard

Feb 10 (OPTA) - Scoreboard at close of play of match 3 between Australia and England on Saturday at Melbourne, Australia Australia win by 7 wickets England 1st innings Jason Roy c Alex Carey b Kane Richardson 8 Alex Hales c Aaron Finch b Billy Stanlake 3 Dawid Malan Run Out David Warner 10 James Vince b Andrew Tye 21 Jos Buttler c Ashton Agar b Kane Richardson 46 Sam Billings c David Warner b Billy Stanlake 29 David Willey c David Warner b Kane Richardson 10 Chris Jordan Not Out 1 Extras 2b 0lb 0nb 0pen 7w 9 Total (20.0 overs) 137-7 Fall of Wickets : 1-12 Hales, 2-16 Roy, 3-34 Malan, 4-70 Vince, 5-113 Billings, 6-133 Willey, 7-137 Buttler Did Not Bat : Dawson, Rashid, Curran Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Kane Richardson 4 0 33 3 8.25 2w Billy Stanlake 4 0 28 2 7.00 2w Marcus Stoinis 4 0 18 0 4.50 Andrew Tye 4 0 29 1 7.25 3w Ashton Agar 4 0 27 0 6.75 .................................................. Australia 1st innings David Warner c Jos Buttler b David Willey 2 D'Arcy Short Not Out 36 Chris Lynn c Jos Buttler b Chris Jordan 31 Glenn Maxwell c Jos Buttler b Chris Jordan 39 Aaron Finch Not Out 20 Extras 0b 2lb 0nb 0pen 8w 10 Total (14.3 overs) 138-3 Fall of Wickets : 1-2 Warner, 2-51 Lynn, 3-116 Maxwell Did Not Bat : Stoinis, Carey, Agar, Tye, Richardson, Stanlake Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex David Willey 3.3 0 30 1 8.57 1w Tom Curran 2 0 23 0 11.50 1w Chris Jordan 3 0 26 2 8.67 1w Adil Rashid 4 0 34 0 8.50 1w Liam Dawson 2 0 23 0 11.50 ................................ Umpire Christopher Brown Umpire Sam Nogajski Video Simon Fry Match Referee Javagal Srinath