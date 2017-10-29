FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cricket-Miller smashes record for fastest ton in Twenty20 Internationals
October 29, 2017 / 2:17 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

Cricket-Miller smashes record for fastest ton in Twenty20 Internationals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

POTCHEFSTROOM, South Africa, Oct 29 (Reuters) - South Africa middle-order batsman David Miller smashed the record for the fastest century in Twenty20 International cricket when he reached the mark off just 35 balls against Bangladesh on Sunday.

Miller, who was dropped on zero, powered his side to 224 for four in their 20 overs as he finished unbeaten on 101 from 36 deliveries, with seven fours and nine sixes.

Five of those sixes came in one over off Bangladesh seamer Mohammad Saifuddin as Miller beat the previous quickest mark to a century of 45 balls by compatriot Richard Levi against New Zealand in 2012.

“It’s a really special feeling,” Miller told SuperSport. “I tried to watch the ball and back myself. I was scratchy to be honest in the beginning and towards the back end it turned out to be sweet.” (Reporting By Nick Said; Editing by Clare Fallon)

