Cricket-Morkel finishes off England tail, South Africa need 380 to win

MANCHESTER, England, Aug 7 (Reuters) - South African paceman Morne Morkel finished off England's second innings, picking up the final two wickets swiftly on Monday to leave his team with a daunting target of 380 to win. Morkel removed Stuart Broad, caught at cover, and Jimmy Anderson caught at short-leg, as England ended their second innings on 243. The seamer ended with figures of 4-41, while England's Moeen Ali was unbeaten on 75 after an enterprising evening session on Sunday.

South Africa's response was initially delayed by the arrival of rain at Old Trafford.

England lead the four test series 2-1 as they seek their first home series win over South Africa since 1998. (Reporting by Simon Evans, editing by Pritha Sarkar)