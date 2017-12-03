FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cricket-India declare on 536-7 at smog-hit Delhi
December 3, 2017 / 8:31 AM / a day ago

Cricket-India declare on 536-7 at smog-hit Delhi

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Dec 3 (Reuters) - India declared their first innings on 536 for seven around 45 minutes before the tea break after smog played spoilsport on day two of the third and final test against Sri Lanka on Sunday.

Virat Kohli top-scored for the hosts, who are 1-0 up and chasing a record-equalling ninth successive test series victory, with a career-best 243.

Left-arm wrist-spinner Lakshan Sandakan was the pick of the Sri Lankan bowlers, claiming 4-167 on a docile pitch.

Several Sri Lankan players returned from the lunch break sporting facemasks as the seasonal haze affecting the region thickened over the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium.

The smog eventually held up play twice and 22 minutes was lost in total as Lahiru Gamage and his pace colleague Suranga Lakmal both left the field during the session after struggling with the conditions.

Umpires Nigel Llong and Joel Wilson were discussing the air quality with the tourists when Kohli signalled his team in. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; Editing by John O‘Brien)

