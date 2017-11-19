FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Cricket News
November 19, 2017 / 7:42 AM / 2 days ago

Cricket-Sri Lanka all out for 294 against India

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KOLKATA, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka were all out for 294 to claim a first innings lead of 122 runs over India on day four of the opening test at the Eden Gardens on Sunday.

Number nine batsman Rangana Herath topscored for the tourists with a defiant 67 after Lahiru Thirumanne (51) and Angelo Mathews (52) notched up fifties.

The Indian pacemen claimed all 10 Sri Lankan wickets with Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammed Shami grabbing four wickets apiece. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; Editing by John O‘Brien)

