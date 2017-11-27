Cricket-India beat Sri Lanka by innings and 239 runs, go 1-0 up

Nov 27 (Reuters) - India beat Sri Lanka by an innings and 239 runs in the second test in Nagpur after the touring side were bundled out for 166 shortly after lunch on the fourth day.

India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin took 4-63 in the second innings, overtaking former Australian fast bowler Dennis Lillee as the fastest to 300 test wickets in the process.

The victory on Monday puts India 1-0 up in the three-match series after the rain-hit opening test in Kolkata ended in a draw. The third and final test will be played at Delhi’s Feroz Shah Kotla from Saturday. (Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Peter Rutherford)