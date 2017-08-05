FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 days ago
Cricket-India enforce follow-on after Sri Lanka fold for 183
#Cricket News
August 5, 2017

Cricket-India enforce follow-on after Sri Lanka fold for 183

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COLOMBO, Aug 5 (Reuters) - India enforced the follow-on after bowling out Sri Lanka for 183 on day three of the second test on Saturday.

In reply to India's first innings total of 622-9 declared, Sri Lanka resumed on 50-2 and lost their remaining eight wickets in the extended morning session to concede a 439-run first innings lead.

Niroshan Dickwella top-scored for the hosts with a breezy 51.

Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was the pick of the Indian bowlers, claiming 5-69. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi, editing by ...)

