a day ago
Cricket-Sandakan takes maiden five-wicket haul as India post 487
#Cricket News
August 13, 2017 / 7:59 AM / a day ago

Cricket-Sandakan takes maiden five-wicket haul as India post 487

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PALLEKELE, Sri Lanka, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka left-arm spinner Lakshan Sandakan picked up his maiden five-wicket test haul as India were all out for 487 in the first over after lunch on the second day of the third test on Sunday.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya was out for 108 after scoring his first test hundred and was the last batsman to be dismissed for India, who lead the three-match series 2-0.

Sandakan finished with 5-132, while left-arm spin colleague Malinda Pushpakumara took 3-82 for the hosts. (Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; Editing by John O'Brien)

